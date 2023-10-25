Aaron Sorkin Leaves CAA, Returns to WME Over Maha Dakhil’s Israel-Palestine Posts

Aaron Sorkin, the writer behind “The West Wing” and “The Social Network,” has dropped CAA and returned to WME following the uproar over top agent Maha Dakhil’s social media posts about the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

He said, “Maha isn’t an antisemite, she’s just wrong. She’s a great agent and I’m very proud of the work we did together over the last six years. I’m excited to be returning to WME.” Sorkin left WME in 2017.

Dakhil came under fire on Thursday after she posted a series of Instagram Stories that many felt were antisemitic. The first, a repost from the group Free Palestine, read, “You’re currently learning who supports genocide.”

Dakhil added her own caption in her Story and wrote, “That’s the line for me.” She also shared a second post that read, “What’s more heartbreaking than witnessing genocide? Witnessing the denial that genocide is happening.” Both posts were eventually deleted from her account.

The agent released a statement soon after deleting the Stories. She explained, “I made a mistake with a repost in my Instagram story, which used hurtful language. Like so many of us, I have been reeling with heartbreak. I pride myself on being on the side of humanity and peace.”

Dakhil continued, “I’m so grateful to Jewish friends and colleagues who pointed out the implications and further educated me. I immediately took the repost down. I’m sorry for the pain I have caused.”

On Sunday Dakhil stepped away from her role as Co-Head of Motion Pictures at the agency and resigned from CAA’s internal Agency Board.

Her clients include Tom Cruise, Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman, and more.

