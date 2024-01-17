Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” has been named the best film of 2023 by the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, AARP the Magazine announced Wednesday morning.

Annette Bening and Colman Domingo won the Best Actress and Best Actor awards for “Nyad” and “Rustin,” respectively, while the supporting awards went to Jodie Foster for “Nyad” and Robert De Niro for “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Christopher Nolan was named Best Director for “Oppenheimer,” while the other half of Barbenheimer was also recognized with a Best Screenwriter award for Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig for “Barbie.” (Gerwig, 40, circumvented the AARP’s rule that winners must be over 50 because her cowriter Baumbach is 54.)

The AARP also spread the love by giving additional awards to “The Color Purple” (Best Ensemble), “The Holdovers” (Best Intergenerational Film) and “Maestro” (Best Time Capsule). “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” won the award for documentaries and “The Zone of Interest” for foreign films.

In the television categories, winners included “Succession,” Jennifer Coolidge, Bryan Cranston and, to nobody’s surprise, “The Golden Bachelor.” That last show won for Best Reality TV Series, an AARP category that didn’t exist until a program about senior citizens looking for love showed up to win it.

The victory for “Killers of the Flower Moon” is the second for a Scorsese film in the last five years, after his drama “The Irishman” won at the 2019 awards. He became the third director to have two films win the top prize, after Clint Eastwood (“Mystic River” and “Invictus”) and Alexander Payne (“About Schmidt” and “The Descendants”).

The AARP Movies for Grownups Awards were launched in 2001. In its first 22 years, its winner went on to win the Oscar for Best Picture only four times, mostly recently with “Green Book” in 2018.

The full list of nominees is here. This is the list of winners:

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups: “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best Actress: Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Best Actor: Colman Domingo “Rustin”

Best Supporting Actress: Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Best Supporting Actor: Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best Director: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Best Screenwriter: Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig, “Barbie”

Best Ensemble: “The Color Purple”

Best Actress (TV): Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Best Actor (TV): Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor”

Best TV Movie/Series or Limited Series: “Succession”

Best Reality TV Series: “The Golden Bachelor”

Best Intergenerational Film: “The Holdovers”

Best Time Capsule: “Maestro”

Best Documentary: “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

Best Foreign Film: “The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)