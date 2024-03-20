‘Abbott Elementary’: Gregory and Ava Prepare to ‘Win’ an Education Panel | Exclusive Video

The teachers split off for a “lowkey” speaking engagement with a fierce rival in this ABC sneak peek

“Abbott Elementary” is headed to the most competitive space in education — a panel.

In an exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode shared with TheWrap, Gregory (Tyler James Williams) prepares to sit on an education panel while Jacob (Chris Perfetti), Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) head out for CPR training at the district, which Gregory tells the group he would much rather attend.

“What?” Jacob interjects. “You’re on a panel about the future of education — you’re about to have the time of your life.”

“That’s not exactly my idea of fun,” Gregory says, prompting a sassy one-liner from Mellisa, who notes, “Your idea of fun is like collecting rare teaspoons.”

Gregory admits it might be fun to speak with fellow educators, but overall he’s prepared for an “easy, lowkey night” — that is, until Ava (Janelle James) approaches the desk dressed to the nines.

"Abbott Elementary" Season 3
Read Next
Why 'Abbott Elementary' Hit the Brakes on Janine and Gregory

“Well, well, well, are you sure the two of you are going to the same event?” Barbara asks, to which Ava responds by pushing Gregory on why he doesn’t look better.

“Because this a modest panel of educators speaking mostly to fellow educators on a Tuesday,” Gregory replies. “I’m dressed appropriately!”

Ava then explains that the panel is “the thunder dome,” and will be attended by her “sorority sister/rival” Crystal. While the pair hates each other, Ava adds that admitting that “means defeat.”

“Gregory, we have to win this panel,” Ava concludes.

Since premiering its third season in February, “Abbott Elementary” made a splash by moving Janine (Quinta Brunson) from the classroom to the school district. Guest stars for the newest installment of episodes include Bradley Cooper, Philadelphia Eagles players Jason Kelce, Jalen Hurts and Brandon Graham, Josh Segarra and Sabrina Brier.

“Abbott Elementary” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.

Abbott-Elementary
Read Next
'Abbott Elementary' Delayed Streaming Sets New Ratings Record | Exclusive

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.