“Abbott Elementary” is headed to the most competitive space in education — a panel.

In an exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode shared with TheWrap, Gregory (Tyler James Williams) prepares to sit on an education panel while Jacob (Chris Perfetti), Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) head out for CPR training at the district, which Gregory tells the group he would much rather attend.

“What?” Jacob interjects. “You’re on a panel about the future of education — you’re about to have the time of your life.”

“That’s not exactly my idea of fun,” Gregory says, prompting a sassy one-liner from Mellisa, who notes, “Your idea of fun is like collecting rare teaspoons.”

Gregory admits it might be fun to speak with fellow educators, but overall he’s prepared for an “easy, lowkey night” — that is, until Ava (Janelle James) approaches the desk dressed to the nines.

“Well, well, well, are you sure the two of you are going to the same event?” Barbara asks, to which Ava responds by pushing Gregory on why he doesn’t look better.

“Because this a modest panel of educators speaking mostly to fellow educators on a Tuesday,” Gregory replies. “I’m dressed appropriately!”

Ava then explains that the panel is “the thunder dome,” and will be attended by her “sorority sister/rival” Crystal. While the pair hates each other, Ava adds that admitting that “means defeat.”

“Gregory, we have to win this panel,” Ava concludes.

Since premiering its third season in February, “Abbott Elementary” made a splash by moving Janine (Quinta Brunson) from the classroom to the school district. Guest stars for the newest installment of episodes include Bradley Cooper, Philadelphia Eagles players Jason Kelce, Jalen Hurts and Brandon Graham, Josh Segarra and Sabrina Brier.

“Abbott Elementary” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.