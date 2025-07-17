ABC Sets Fall Premiere Dates for ‘High Potential’ Season 2, ‘9-1-1: Nashville’

ABC has set fall premiere dates for its returning and new series, including “High Potential” Season 2 and spinoff “9-1-1: Nashville.”

“High Potential” Season 2 will premiere Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 10 p.m. after the new season of “Dancing with the Stars” debuts at 8 p.m., ABC announced Thursday. The shows kick off ABC’s fall premieres, with the new season of “The Golden Bachelor” and “Shark Tank” following suit on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

“Shifting Gears” and “Abbott Elementary” will return next on Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively. It won’t be until Thursday, Oct. 16 that “9-1-1: Nashville” debuts, with the new spinoff series debuting alongside new seasons of “9-1-1” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

ABC series that will debut in 2026 include “American Idol,” “The Bachelor,” “Celebrity Jeopardy!,” “The Rookie,” “Will Trent” and “Scrubs,” which recently scored a straight-to-series order from ABC for the upcoming 2025-26 TV season.

See the full fall premiere schedule for ABC below.

Saturday, Aug. 23

7:30 p.m. – “College Football” (North Carolina Central Eagles at Southern University Jaguars)

Monday, Sept. 8

8:00 p.m. – “Monday Night Football” (Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears)

Tuesday, Sept. 16

8:00 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” (simulcast on Disney+)

10:00 p.m. – “High Potential”

Wednesday, Sept. 24

8:00 p.m. – “The Golden Bachelor” (two-hour premiere)

10:01 p.m. – “Shark Tank”

Friday, Sept. 26

8:00 p.m. – “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”

9:01 p.m. – “20/20”

Sunday, Sept. 28

7:00 p.m. – “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8:01 p.m. – “The Wonderful World of Disney”

Wednesday, Oct. 1

8:00 p.m. – “Shifting Gears”

8:30 p.m. – “Abbott Elementary”

9:02 p.m. – “The Golden Bachelor” (regular timeslot)

Thursday, Oct. 16