The ABC unscripted series’ sophomore season debut brought in 3.6 million people in delayed viewing

“Generation Gap” Season 2 has scored the ABC program’s highest viewership since August 2022 in delayed viewing, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The debut of the sophomore season, which aired June 29, brought in 3.6 million total viewers, according to Nielsen live-plus-seven-day viewing, marking the unscripted series’ highest viewership since the fourth episode of its last season on Aug. 4, 2022. The Season 2 premiere also surpassed the total viewership brought in by its Season 1 finale by 20% after the Sept. 15, 2022, telecast drew in a total viewership of 3 million.

Additionally, the June 29 premiere boosted the average viewership of “Generation Gap” Season 2 when compared to its first installment, increasing total viewership by 3% from Season 1’s average total viewership of 3.5 million, while the June 29 telecast brought Season 2’s average viewership to 3.6 million.

While the “Generation Gap” Season 2 premiere initially drew in 3.2 million viewers across linear and streaming platforms, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures, the telecast experienced growth after seven days of viewing, bringing its viewership up to 3.8 million total viewers. The telecast now stands as the show’s highest viewed episode in multiplatform viewing since August.

Multiplatform viewership in the demo also increased in delayed viewing, with the telecast scoring a 0.35 rating among the key broadcast demographic among adults 18-49 in live-plus-same-day figures. When accounting for viewership across platforms in the subsequent seven days, the rating soared to 0.48 in the demo.

Hosted by Kelly Ripa, “Generation Gap” pairs up teams of seniors and juniors in the comedy quiz game show and challenges the pairings to answer pop culture questions based on each other’s generations.

Hailing from MGM Alternative, Kimmelot and Milojo, EPs for the unscripted series include Mark Burnett, Jimmy Kimmel, Barry Poznick, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Albert Bianchini, Alycia Rossiter and Jonathan Kimmel.

“Generation Gap” premieres Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.