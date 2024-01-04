ABC News has closed out 2023 as the year’s most-watched broadcast news network for the 11th year in a row, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

First earning the title in 2013, ABC News maintained its ratings dominance as several of its programs — including “World News Tonight with David Muir” and “Good Morning America” — outpaced their competitors with the No. 1 highest total viewers and key demo ratings.

“ABC News’ commitment to delivering the news that our audiences are seeking is stronger than ever,” ABC News president Kim Godwin said in a statement to TheWrap. “Our teams are reporting on the biggest news events of the day and also the important, often-hidden stories behind the headlines. Their dedication is evident in the stellar reporting and programming ABC News produces every day on every platform.”

In 2023, the network’s signature morning program, “Good Morning America,” ranked as the No. 1 morning newscast in terms of total viewers for the 12th consecutive year since 2012. “GMA,” which is anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan, also grew its lead on NBC’s “Today” to achieve the largest lead in eight years since 2015.

“World News Tonight with David Muir” also maintained its ranking as the most-watched evening newscast for the seventh year in a row. The evening news broadcast has now held the title of the No. 1 newscast in terms of total viewers, adults 25-54 and adults 18-49 for four consecutive years.

Not only did “World News Tonight” average a win over its competitors, but it also scored the most total viewers among evening newscasts for all 23 weeks of the year. Additionally, the David Muir-anchored program spent 36 weeks in 2023 as the most-watched program of the week across broadcast and cable, excluding sports. Across broadcast and cable TV, “World News Tonight” ranked as the week’s No. 1 program for 14 weeks in 2023, a higher record than any other broadcast or cable program.

“20/20” also posted impressive gains as it increased its 2022 viewership to become Friday’s No. 1 newsmagazine, outpacing “Dateline” when it came to total viewers, adults 18-49 and adults 25-54. In particular, “20/20” beat “Dateline” in all key demographics for the second time in the past three years.

Fan-favorite “The View” similarly ranked as the No. 1 program this year among all network and syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs in terms of both households and total viewers, with the ABC News talk show taking the No. 1 spot for households and total viewers for the third consecutive year.

Elsewhere, in 2023 “GMA3: What You Need to Know” outpaced the total viewership of CBS’ “The Talk” and NBC’s “NBC News Daily.”