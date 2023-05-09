ABC News to Explore Life and Meteoric Rise of Country Phenom Jelly Roll (Exclusive)

ABC News Studios has greenlit a new documentary centering on country singer-songwriter Jelly Roll.

“Jelly Roll: Save Me” will offer an inside look as the 38-year-old prepares to perform at the famed Bridgestone Arena in his hometown of Nashville, featuring never-before-seen tour footage and interviews with the musician and those closest to him.

It will also show how Jelly Roll balances life on tour with philanthropic work, including a visit to a juvenile detention facility where he was incarcerated multiple times to share his story in the hopes of inspiring positive change in others.

“Jelly Roll: Save Me,” which will stream on Hulu on May 30, is executive produced by Edward Hambleton and Claire Weinraub. David Sloan serves as senior executive producer and Monica Escobedo is senior entertainment producer. ABC News Studios is led by Mike Kelley.

The project comes after Jelly Roll swept as a first-time nominee at the CMT Music Awards in April.

His meteoric rise has included a country radio No. 1, two weeks at No. 1 on rock radio, and 25 consecutive weeks topping Billboard’s Emerging Artist chart ― the most of any artist in the chart’s history. His highly anticipated debut country album ”Whitsitt Chapel” will drop on June 2.

Other ABC News Studios productions include “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields,” “The Lady Bird Diaries,” “Aftershock,” “The Murders Before the Marathon,” “Killing County,” “Wild Crime,” “Death in the Dorms” and “Mormon No More.”