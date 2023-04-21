EXCLUSIVE: ABC News will air a new four-part series unpacking the history and impact of game shows across eight decades of American culture.

“The Game Show Show” will explore the contestants, hosts, visionary creators and industry scandals that encapsulate iconic game shows.

The four-part series will feature interviews with game show legends including Drew Carey, Vanna White, Ken Jennings, Chuck Woolery, Amy Schneider, Bob Eubanks, Howie Mandel, Wayne Brady and more.

The first episode, titled “The Answer Is…” will premiere on ABC on May 10, featuring interviews with Michael Strahan, Sara Haines, Jay Leno, Mark Cuban, Sherri Shepard and more.

“Since the radio age, America’s love for the quiz show has remained constant, transcending technological innovation and surviving scandals. Today, the quiz show continues to evolve, with new formats and revivals capturing the attention of millions across the country. But the quiz show also reveals a lot about American society,” the episode description states. “Changes to the kinds of questions hosts ask and how contestants and audiences are responding provide a glimpse into the transformation of American culture and its shifting relationship with knowledge.”

Episode two, titled “Show Me The Money” will air on May 17, featuring interviews from Vanna White, Drew Carey, Chris Connelly, Wayne Brady and more.

“Guess the price, spin the wheel, take the gamble and become a millionaire. The chance to walk away with thousands ― even millions ― of dollars has cemented these game show phrases in American popular culture forever,” the episode description states. “Is the game show a path toward achieving the American dream, or is it just another scheme to get rich quick? As the game show adapts to changing norms in American society, a behind-the-scenes look at heart-wrenching moments of victory, defeat and even, at times, fraud puts a human face on the popular format.”

Episode three, titled “Over The Top,” will air on May 24, featuring interviews from Nikki Glaser, Meredith Vieira, Howie Mandel, Claudia Jordan and more.

“From singing in front of a star-studded panel to surviving on a remote island, reality competition game shows give audiences a chance to live vicariously through contestants who push the boundaries of human talent, skill and strength,” the episode description states. “With millions of eyes tuning in to see how the competition unfolds next, reality competition shows are a defining part of the American game show landscape. How these competition shows have evolved sheds new light on changes to the TV industry, as well as broader social shifts in American culture.”

The final episode, titled “Sex, Love or Money?” will feature interviews from Bob Eubanks, Chuck Woolery, Margaret Cho, Jerry O’Connell and more. The official air date will be announced at a later date.

“If love is a game, why can’t it be a game show? Dating shows have quickly become a cornerstone of the American game show landscape, captivating viewers with the inevitable ups and downs of finding love on national TV,” the episode description states. “While dating and relationship shows have revolutionized the game show genre, they also offer something more fundamental: a compelling reflection of society at large, helping Americans navigate changing social norms around love, sex and gender roles.”

“The Game Show Show” is produced by Cream Productions for ABC News Studios.

David Brady, Kate Harrison Karman, Sarah Gibson and John Ealer serve as executive producers for Cream Productions. David Sloan is senior executive producer and Victoria Thompson is executive producer for ABC News Studios.

“The Game Show Show” will air from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET following a new episode of “Jeopardy! Masters” and a special episode of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” featuring Vanna White competing as a contestant for the first time. All three shows will air next day on Hulu.