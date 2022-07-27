ABC to Celebrate Norman Lear’s 100th Birthday With New Primetime Tribute

ABC will present the one-night-only primetime tribute “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter” in September to celebrate the veteran writer and producer’s 100th birthday. The special will pay homage to Lear, who is responsible for some of television’s most notable series over the last 65 years, and it will feature a lineup of starry celebrity guests and musical performances.

“Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter” is set to air Thursday, Sept. 22, from 9 p.m.–11 p.m. on ABC and will be available the next day on Hulu. Special guests and performers will be announced at a later date.

“Norman’s illustrious career is revered by so many, and we are honored to be celebrating his legacy with this special night of entertainment,” said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “We have been lucky to work with Norman on a number of projects over the years, and it’s only fitting that his centennial birthday be marked by the biggest names in Hollywood raising a glass to toast, and perhaps gently roast, the television icon.”

“I’ve always believed music and laughter have added time to my life,” said Lear. “I’ve seen a lot throughout my 100 years, but I would’ve never imagined America having a front-row seat to my birthday celebration.”

Lear’s career traverses film and television from the Golden Age of the small screen up through the current streaming era. His writing and producing credits include “One Day at a Time,” “All in the Family,” “Good Times,” “The Jeffersons,” “Maude,” “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman” and many more.

On top of his Hollywood career, Lear is a noted activist and philanthropist. In 1980, he founded People for the American Way as an effort to defend constitutional values such as free expression, religious liberty, equal justice under the law and the right to meaningfully participate in democracy.

“Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter” is produced by Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative. Executive producers are David Jammy, Brent Miller, Raj Kapoor and Eric Cook.