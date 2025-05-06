‘Acapulco’ to End With Season 4 in July on Apple TV+

“‘Acapulco,” the critically acclaimed comedy from Apple TV+, is returning in July with its fourth and final season. The first two episodes of the series will premiere on July 23.

Starring Eugenio Derbez, who also executive produces, the series follows the Las Colinas Resort across two timelines. In the present day, Máximo (Derbez) works tirelessly to restore the vacation destination to its former glory. As he does so, he reminisces back to 1986 when his younger self did whatever it took to make sure that Las Colinas returned to the top of the list of Acapulco’s best hotels.

“These four seasons have been magical,” Derbez said in a Tuesday statement. “‘Acapulco’ brought joy and heart to audiences around the world, and while saying goodbye is bittersweet, I’m so proud of what we created. From our incredible cast, writers and directors, to the way we celebrated Mexico’s culture, beauty and warmth — it’s been an unforgettable ride.”

“We are so grateful to Eugenio Derbez, Apple, Lionsgate and all of our producing partners for the four amazing seasons we got to do of ‘Acapulco,’” executive producers Austin Winsberg and Sam Laybourne added. “This show has been a true miracle in the vast TV landscape — a bilingual, feel-good comedy with a predominantly Latin cast. It has been an honor and a privilege to work with this incredible cast, crew and writers every single day. This family that we all created together will be deeply missed.”

As for Apple TV+, Morgan Wandell, head of international programming for the streamer, noted that it’s been a “joy” to see the series embraced around the world.

“Acapulco” Season 4 (Photo Credit: Apple TV+)

“Eugenio, Ben [Odell], Austin [Winsburg], Sam [Laybourne] and the entire cast and crew have made Las Colinas one of the most entertaining and heart-filled destinations on television, and after four incredible seasons, we have no doubt that ‘Acapulco’ will continue to be celebrated for its spirit, humor and emotion,” Wandell said.

In addition to Derbez, “Acapulco” stars Fernando Carsa, Rafael Cebrián, Vanessa Bauche, Camila Perez, Carlos Corona, Chord Overstreet, Regina Reynoso, Jessica Collins and Regina Orozco. Guests stars for this season include returning favorites Damián Alcázar, Jaime Camil and Cristo Fernández. Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Omar Chaparro also join the new season as recurring guest stars.

“Acapulco” is inspired by the movie “How to Be a Latin Lover” and is produced for Apple by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, Zihuatanejo Productions and The Tannenbaum Company. The series is created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman with Winsberg also serving as executive producer. Sam Laybourne serves as showrunner as well as an executive producer. Other EPs include Derbez, Ben Odell as well as Kim and Eric Tannenbaum and Jason Wang on behalf of The Tannenbaum Company. Jaime Eliezer Karas also executive produces and directs, and Sonia Gambaro co-executive produces for 3Pas Studios.