‘Acapulco’ Renewed for Season 4 at Apple TV+

“Acapulco” will be returning for a fourth season at Apple TV+.

The comedy series, which hails from Lionsgate Television, has been renewed for Season 4, the streamer announced Tuesday. The series stars Eugenio Derbez, who also executive produces the show, as Maximo, who recalls his rise to success via a younger version of himself (Enrique Arrizón), who climbs the ranks at Las Colinas Resort.

The news comes just over a month after “Acapulco” debuted its Season 3 finale, which series cocreator Austin Winsberg told TheWrap was crafted carefully in case the show didn’t receive another season order.

“We were also careful to have a thin needle to thread in case we don’t get to Season 4,” Winsberg told TheWrap. “We wanted it to be close-ended enough that it feels like there’s some satisfaction to the story and some answers, while also leaving a lot of doors open for more stories to come.”

“Having Apple order a fourth season of ‘Acapulco’ is beyond thrilling,” Derbez said in a statement Tuesday. “I’m incredibly grateful to our amazing partners, the talented cast and crew, and especially to the audience, whose love and support have made this journey possible. It’s rare for shows centered on Latino stories to make it this far, and that makes this milestone even more meaningful. Representation matters, and continuing to share these vibrant stories on a global stage is something Ben Odell and I are deeply proud of. Thank you for helping us break barriers and celebrate our culture. We can’t wait to dive back into Las Colinas for more fun, laughter, and heart with all of you!”

“We are so thankful to Apple and all our partners at Lionsgate for giving us the privilege to do another season of this hopeful, heartfelt, delightful show,” Winsberg and showrunner Sam Laybourne added in a joint statement. “Getting to a fourth season only happens when a show has an incredible team of actors, crew members and producers. We couldn’t be more excited to get back to Las Colinas and collaborate again with such a talented, hard working and kind group of people.”

“Acapulco” also features Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Chord Overstreet, Rafael Cebrián, Regina Orozco and Carlos Corona, with Season 3 welcoming guest stars Jaime Camil (“Jane the Virgin”) and Cristo Fernandez (“Ted Lasso”).