“Accident, Suicide or Murder” is returning in May for a Season 5, TheWrap has exclusively learned. The Oxygen True Crime docuseries will return to the network on May 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

First premiering in 2019, “Accident, Suicide or Murder” explores an assortment of unbelievable true stories about suspicious deaths that could fall into one of the series’ titular three categories. It follows investigators as they discover evidence and clues in their search to find out what really happened. “Through the course of gripping accounts from detectives and the victim’s family members, it becomes clear that sometimes the cause of death is not always what it seems,” a logline for the series reads.

This season will continue the docuseries’ trend of exploring stranger-than-fiction stories. Season 5 will include a deep dive into the 1985 death of LA County Sheriff Gang Unit Investigator George Arthur, whose death was originally ruled as an accident but, as the series asks, may have actually been a form of gang retribution. It will also explore the case of Barbara Loesch, whose accidental drowning in a hot tub is called into question after a connection to her husband’s murder comes to light; the seemingly accidental death of controversial college football booster Logan Young Jr.; a rock climber’s death that may have been a friend’s fault; a pregnant army wife and mother whose suicide may be more complicated than it seems; and a hospital where patients keep dying of natural causes at an alarming rate.

“Accident, Suicide or Murder” is produced by Left/Right Productions for Oxygen. Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman and Josh Bingham serve as executive producers for the series.

Oxygen continues to be one of the top names in true crime. The cable netowrk is home to series such as its flagship “Snapped” franchise, “Cold Justice,” “Injustice with Nancy Grace” as well as its breakout event series such as “Catching a Serial Killer: Sam Little,” “Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project,” “Aaron Hernandez Uncovered,” “The Pike County Murders: A Family Massacre” and “Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them.”