Adam Beach must leave his family in a desperate attempt to protect them in an exclusive first look at “Exile,” which you can watch above.

The trailer lays out the high concept. Ted Evans is being menaced by a man connected to a prior sin. He previously was in a fatal auto accident while driving under the influence. The man whose family he killed is about to be released from prison. The deal: “You leave your family, or I kill your family.” However, his wife isn’t so willing to give up on him. Of course, that’s because she thinks that the threat is not tangible but rather a manifestation of his guilt.

Written by Michael Beaton and directed by Jason James, “Exile” will be distributed by Electric Entertainment and released Oct. 10 on VOD. Amber Ripley and Sammie Astaneh are producers. Ellie Fox, Mark Williams, Tai Duncan and Jhod Cardinal are executive producers alongside the two top-billed stars.

The film marks another leading turn for Beach. He broke out as a promising young actor in “Smoke Signals” more than 25 years ago. He followed that up with a co-starring role alongside Nicolas Cage in John Woo’s mega-budget World War II actioner “Windtalkers.” Since that underrated epic released in June 2002, he has starred or co-starred in the likes of Clint Eastwood’s “Flags of Our Fathers” and Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog.” In 2016, he played the doomed Slipknot in David Ayer’s “Suicide Squad.”