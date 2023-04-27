Adam Brody Boards Netflix’s Kristen Bell-Led Comedy Series

Adam Brody has boarded Netflix’s new Kristen Bell-led comedy, the streamer announced Thursday.

“The O.C.” star will play Noah, a charming rabbi whose stable life gets shaken up when he meets a brutally honest and provocative Joanne, totally upending his safe life plan. Bell is set to star as Joanne in the series, “an irreverent, outspoken, agnostic woman” who pursues a relationship with Noah.

Brody’s casting comes almost two months after news that the streamer greenlit the untitled project.

The logline is as follows: “A comedy centered on the unlikely relationship between an irreverent, outspoken, agnostic woman and an unconventional rabbi.”

Erin Foster serves as creator and executive produce alongside EPs Steven Levitan, Craig DiGregorio, Bell, Sara Foster and Danielle Stokdyk. Hailing from 20th Television in association with Steven Levitan Productions, Oly Obst and Josh Lieberman serve as executive producers for 3arts.

Best known for his beloved Seth Cohen on the popular teen series, “The O.C.”, Brody recently starred in “Fleishman Is in Trouble” and reprised his role as Superhero Freddy in “DC’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods.” He will appear in the upcoming reboot of the classic film “River Wild,” which also stars Leighton Meester and Taran Killam. Additional credits for Brody include “Promising Young Woman” and miniseries “Mrs. America.”

Foster has previously created and executive produced “Daddy Issues” and served as an executive producer for “Barely Famous.”

Variety first reported the news.