Jay Leno, Adam Carolla to Give Crash Course in Comedy at New Camp for Aspiring Comics, TV Writers

Late night icon Jay Leno and podcaster and stand-up comic Adam Carolla will give a crash-course in comedy to aspiring comedians and television writers as part of the first-ever Comedy Fantasy Camp, which will take place in Hollywood, California from Oct. 12 to 15.

Over the course of the camp, attendees will participate in mentoring sessions, Q&A’s and masterclasses and develop their own stand-up routines. Writers will collaborate on writing skits and see their work performed by the aspiring comics in a live comedy show at Hollywood Improv. Campers will also have the opportunity to pitch their own show ideas to a panel of experienced producers and writers.

“We are thrilled to bring the Comedy Fantasy Camp to life,” Carolla said in a statement. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for attendees to learn the ropes from seasoned comedians and writers, and to get an inside look at the comedy industry.”

“I look forward to working with this year’s class of Comedy Fantasy Camp attendees in Los Angeles this coming October,” Leno added. “It will be a gas!”

Other guests featured at the event will include comics Alonzo Bodden, Brad Williams and writers Jeff Astroff (“Friends”), Liz Astroff (“King of Queens”), Steve Basilone (“The Goldbergs”), showrunner Kevin Hench (“Tim Allen”), with more to be announced.

The camp comes from the producers of “Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp,” a series of interactive, participatory rock music camps giving participants the chance to live out their dreams and jam with their musical heroes.

“It’s time we bring that same energy and access to comedy fans,” founder David Fishof said. “This is a golden opportunity for anyone aspiring to break into comedy, whether as a stand-up comic or a TV writer.”

The camp, which is primarily geared towards adults, is open to all ages and skill levels. Registration for the camp and ticket sales are open now here.