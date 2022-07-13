Idina Menzel and Sarah Sherman will star in a film adaptation of “You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!,” presented by Netflix, Alloy Entertainment and Adam Sandler’s production company Happy Madison.

With “Frozen” star Menzel and “Saturday Night Live” breakout Sherman, the film’s cast will also feature Sandler himself acting alongside his wife Jackie and daughters Sadie and Sunny. Also starring are Luis Guzmán (“Boogie Nights,” “Shameless”), Ido Mosseri (“Sandy Wexler,” “You Don’t Mess With the Zohan”), Samantha Lorraine (“The Walking Dead: World Beyond”), Dylan Hoffman (“Next”), Dean Scott Vazquez (“Transformers: Rise of The Beasts”), Miya Cech (“Always Be My Maybe”), Ivory Baker, Dylan Dash (“Adeline, The Great”), Millie Thorpe (“Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion”) and Zaara Kuttemperoor.

Sammi Cohen (Hulu’s “Crush”) will direct a script by Alison Peck (“Work It”) based on Fiona Rosenbloom’s 2005 young adult novel. The story will chronicle the chaotic events leading up to a girl’s bat mitzvah, threatening to completely upend her big day. Production is currently underway.

In the novel, protagonist Stacy Friedman faces roadblocks in the form of tacky dresses, fighting with her mother and friend drama – all of which risks derailing her plan to snag a kiss from her crush on her big day.

Sandler’s latest project arrives hot on the heels of his Netflix basketball drama “Hustle,” which co-starred Queen Latifah and Ben Foster.

Sandler and Tim Herlihy will produce for Happy Madison, while Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton wil produce for Alloy Entertainment.

The film is executive produced by Barry Bernardi, Judit Maull and Kevin Grady for Happy Madison.

