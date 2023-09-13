SHABADOO! Adam Sandler has got a new North American tour that is scheduled to launch next month in Vancouver, British Columbia, and wrap up on Dec. 12 in Denver.

The huge 25-city tour has been dubbed “The I Missed You Tour” and will follow his sold-out “Adam Sandler LIVE” shows from earlier this year. They also promise an as-yet-disclosed special guest.

Ready to see the Sandman IRL?

Sandler, of course, was a “Saturday Night Live” cast member from 1990 to 1995, creating a host of characters that were both whimsical but also a little threatening and gave even the softest scenario some unexpected edge. In the years after “SNL,” he became a huge actor, first starring in some lowbrow comedies like “Billy Madison” and “Happy Gilmore” and then diversifying his portfolio by starring in acclaimed dramas like “Punch-Drunk Love,” “Funny People,” “Uncut Gems” and, most recently, the excellent “Hustle.” He’s also starred in a number of animated features like the “Hotel Transylvania” movies and pioneered the transition to streaming thanks to a lucrative and longstanding deal with Netflix that is still going strong today (“You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” recently hit the service and the animated “Leo” is on the way this fall).

Produced by Live Nation, the tour makes stops in Portland, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, Memphis, Toronto and more. This will be a very fun time indeed, with Sandler undoubtedly incorporating new material alongside some of his old standbys.

Tickets will be available starting with a Live Nation presale beginning Thursday, September 14 at 12 PM local time. The general on sale for “The I Missed You Tour” will start Friday, Sept. 15, at noon local tim on Ticketmaster.com.

See the dates below:

ADAM SANDLER: THE I MISSED YOU TOUR DATES:

Thu Oct 12 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Fri Oct 13 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Oct 14 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Sun Oct 15 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Arena

Mon Oct 16 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena

Wed Oct 18 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose

Thu Oct 19 — Stateline, NV — Tahoe Blue Event Center

Fri Oct 20 — Fresno, CA — Save Mart Center

Sat Oct 21 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena

Mon Oct 23 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

Tue Nov 07 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Wed Nov 08 — Rochester, NY — Blue Cross Arena

Thu Nov 09 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Sat Nov 11 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum

Sun Nov 12 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

Mon Nov 13 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena

Wed Nov 15 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu Nov 16 — Memphis, TN — FedExForum

Sat Dec 02 — Las Vegas, NV — Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sun Dec 03 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center

Thu Dec 07 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center

Fri Dec 08 — Thackerville, OK — WinStar Casino

Sat Dec 09 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center

Sun Dec 10 — Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena

Tue Dec 12 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena