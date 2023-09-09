Mazel Tov! Netflix’s Bet on Adam Sandler Keeps Paying Off | Chart

When Netflix first signed Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions to a four-movie deal in 2014, the reaction was to laugh it off: “Out of left field” and “improbable” were some of the kinder terms used.

The deal, renewed twice since then, has been paying off for Netflix. The latest Sandler movie, “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” was the most-streamed movie in the U.S. over Labor Day weekend, according to Whip Media’s Movie Ranker, which uses viewership data from TV Time, its TV show and movie tracking app with more than 26 million global registered users.

Based on the YA novel of the same name, the coming-of-age comedy stars Sandler and his real-life teenage daughter Sunny.