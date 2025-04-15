‘Adolescence’ Becomes 3rd Most-Watched Netflix Show Ever, Beating ‘Dahmer’

The British drama has reached 124 million views since its March premiere

Erin Doherty and Owen Cooper in "Adolescence." (Ben Blackall/Netflix)

“Adolescence” is now the third most-watched Netflix series ever with more than 124 million views since its March premiere.

The British drama series, chronicling a 13-year-old killing a classmate, beat the viewership of “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” as it continues to inspire conversations globally. It only has “Wednesday” and “Stranger Things” Season 4 ahead of it on the list of the streamer’s most popular shows to date.

Meanwhile, “Black Mirror” returned for Season 7 on Thursday and landed the No. 4 spot on the English TV list with more than 7 million views. The new episodes landed in the Top 10 in 71 countries, including No. 1 in the U.S. on Monday. “North of North,” Netflix’s first Canadian original series, also debuted on Thursday and landed in the No. 9 spot with 3 million views.

Momentum kept growing for four-part limited series “Adolescence,” earning the No. 2 spot on the English TV List for the week with 9.7 million views. However, it was docuseries “Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing” that debuted at No. 1 this past week with 9.8 million views, as “Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer” stayed on the list at No. 6 with 3.8 million views. “Love on the Spectrum” also made the list for the second week in a row with 3.6 million views.

Medical drama “Pulse” landed in the No. 3 spot with 8.5 million views, and “Devil May Cry” landed at No. 5 with 5.1 million views.

As for movies, the Sofia Carson-led “The Life List” stayed at No. 1 on the English films list with 13 million views. “The Electric State,” starring Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown, did not make the Top 10 this week.

