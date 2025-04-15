‘Adolescence’ Becomes 3rd Most-Watched Netflix Show Ever, Beating ‘Dahmer’

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“Adolescence” is now the third most-watched Netflix series ever with more than 124 million views since its March premiere.

The British drama series, chronicling a 13-year-old killing a classmate, beat the viewership of “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” as it continues to inspire conversations globally. It only has “Wednesday” and “Stranger Things” Season 4 ahead of it on the list of the streamer’s most popular shows to date.

Meanwhile, “Black Mirror” returned for Season 7 on Thursday and landed the No. 4 spot on the English TV list with more than 7 million views. The new episodes landed in the Top 10 in 71 countries, including No. 1 in the U.S. on Monday. “North of North,” Netflix’s first Canadian original series, also debuted on Thursday and landed in the No. 9 spot with 3 million views.

Momentum kept growing for four-part limited series “Adolescence,” earning the No. 2 spot on the English TV List for the week with 9.7 million views. However, it was docuseries “Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing” that debuted at No. 1 this past week with 9.8 million views, as “Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer” stayed on the list at No. 6 with 3.8 million views. “Love on the Spectrum” also made the list for the second week in a row with 3.6 million views.

Medical drama “Pulse” landed in the No. 3 spot with 8.5 million views, and “Devil May Cry” landed at No. 5 with 5.1 million views.

As for movies, the Sofia Carson-led “The Life List” stayed at No. 1 on the English films list with 13 million views. “The Electric State,” starring Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown, did not make the Top 10 this week.