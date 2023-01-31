Amazon’s Prime Video has acquired the Holocaust-centered docuseries “The Devil’s Confession: The Lost Eichmann Tapes.” It is now exclusively available to stream in the U.S.

The three-part docuseries presented by MGM Television and SIPUR in association with Kan11, Toluca Pictures, and Alice communications, brings to light the audio recordings of Nazi SS officer Adolf Eichmann, which detail his role as one of the leading perpetrators of the Holocaust’s “Final Solution.”

It features 28 hours of taped interviews with Eichmann, long believed to be lost, recorded in 1957 while he was in hiding in Argentina, as well as interviews from Holocaust survivors, key witnesses at the Eichmann trial, historians and experts on the Holocaust.

In the interviews, conducted by Nazi journalist William Sassen, Eichmann confesses to his own role in the genocide perpetrated against the Jewish population of Europe as an architect of the Holocaust. When Eichmann was captured and taken to Israel, written transcripts from the interviews were sold to Life Magazine and published.

In 1961, the District Court of Jerusalem tried Eichmann and the tapes became a focus of the trial. During that trial, chief prosecutor Gideon Hausner presented the transcripts as evidence, but because powerful forces had an interest to keep the tapes hidden, he was unable to present the audio, giving Eichmann the opportunity to deny his role in the Holocaust.

Recently, the original tapes were rediscovered in the National Archives of Germany, and access was granted to make “The Devil’s Confession: The Lost Eichmann Tapes.”

“The Devil’s Confession: The Lost Eichmann Tapes” is written and directed by Yariv Mozer. Steve Stark (Toluca Pictures), Guilhad Emilio Schenker, Gideon Tadmor, Eldad Koblenz, Tal Fraifeld, Gili Gaon, Michael Peter Schmidt and Russ McCarroll serve as executive producers, alongside producer Kobi Sitt.

The docuseries was also produced by Toluca Pictures and Alice Communications in association with Kan11, the country’s public broadcaster, and is distributed by MGM worldwide outside of Israel.

“We’re honored to work with MGM Television and SIPUR to bring The Devil’s Confession: The Lost Eichmann Tapes to our US Prime Video customers,” Head of Global Television Vernon Sanders said in a statement. “This riveting and important documentary series reminds us how the atrocities of the past should never be forgotten.”