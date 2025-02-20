Adult Swim Celebrates ‘Robot Chicken’ 20th Anniversary With Summer Special

Adult Swim’s “Robot Chicken” will celebrate its 20th anniversary with an all-new special set to premiere this summer.

The popular stop-motion sketch comedy series’ first installment since 2022 will follow the Nerd on a journey of self discovery through iconic reality shows from Warner Bros. Discovery’s networks, including Discovery Channel, Food Network and TLC.

“Will he find a 90 Day Fiancé — or end up Shark Week chum?,” the logline reads.

The series, which is created, executive produced, written and directed by and stars Seth Green and Matthew Senreich, first premiered in February 2005 and has become well known for its pop culture parodies.

Other executive producers include co-head writers Douglas Goldstein and Tom Root, Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, John Harvatine IV and Eric Towner.

“Twenty years ago, we set out to make the kind of funny and unexpected show that we would want to watch. And somehow, we’re still here, making sketch comedy with toys and making each other laugh,” Green and Senreich said in a statement. “As always, the fans are the true wind beneath our wings, and this new special is going to soar really high. And then maybe from that height, poop on your head. But we all know that’s good luck, so consider this payback for your support.”

Over the course of its 11-season run, “Robot Chicken” has racked up 23 Emmy nominations and six wins, with the most recent in 2022 for “Outstanding Short Form Animated Program.”

“‘Robot Chicken’ has been pushing the boundaries of comedy and animation for 20 years, and we could not be more excited to celebrate this milestone with our incredible fans,” Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen added. “From the very first stop-motion sketch to the upcoming special, the show’s relentless creativity and sharp satire continue to set it apart. This new special is packed with the kind of wild, irreverent fun that only ‘Robot Chicken’ can deliver.”

In addition to the special, Adult Swim will air “Robot Chicken” five nights a week throughout the month of February with a late-night double episode on Monday through Thursday at 12:30 a.m. ET/PT and specials airing Sunday nights at 1 a.m. ET/PT.

All 11 seasons of “Robot Chicken” are currently available to stream on Max.