Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield Tackle #MeToo on a College Campus in ‘After the Hunt’ Trailer

The devil works hard but Luca Guadagnino works harder. After releasing two films last year — “Challengers” and “Queer” — the Oscar-nominated filmmaker is back with yet another new film this year in “After the Hunt,” a gripping thriller about a sexual assault accusation on a college campus that sends ripples throughout its insular world.

Julia Roberts plays a college professor who finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star student, played by Ayo Edebiri, accuses one of her colleagues (Andrew Garfield) of “crossing the line.” Matters are made more complicated by a dark secret from the past of Roberts’ character.

Nora Garrett wrote the screenplay for the Amazon MGM Studios original film, which makes use of Jonathan Demme-like direct-address to put the audience even closer to this cadre of characters.

Watch the trailer above. “After the Hunt” will be released in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on Oct. 10 and expands on Oct. 17.

The film was produced by Brian Grazer, Luca Guadagnino, Jeb Brody and Allan Mandelbaum. Executive producers are Karen Lunder, Justin Wilkes, Alice Dawson and Nora Garrett.