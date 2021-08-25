Ratings: ‘AGT’ Gets More Love Than ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

And NBC tops Tuesday

As a result, NBC finished first in primetime. ABC was runner-up in the key demo of adults 18-49, but settled for third place in terms of total viewers.

“America’s Got Talent” (“AGT” to the cool kids) went head to head with “Bachelor in Paradise” on Tuesday, when the family-friendly NBC show came out on top.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 5.2 million, according to preliminary numbers. “America’s Got Talent” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. put up a 0.8 rating and 6.6 million total viewers. At 10, “Capital One College Bowl” had a 0.4 rating and 2.5 million total viewers.

“America’s Got Talent” revealed America’s Wildcard winner on Tuesday’s show, with the return of a previously eliminated contestant who beat out several others for a chance at redemption: Storm Large.

The singer was awarded her comeback through the first-ever Peacock competition special “AGT: America’s Wildcard,” which allowed viewers to vote between these five acts, which didn’t make it through Judge Cuts: singers Dylan Zangwill, Storm Large, Matt Mauser, magician Patrick Kun and comedian Mike Goodwin.

In her first performance back on the “AGT” stage, Storm Large sang an emotional cover of “Take on Me” by A-Ha.

ABC was second in ratings with a 0.6 and third in total viewers with 2.2 million. “Bachelor in Paradise” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.7 rating and 2.6 million total viewers. At 10, “The Ultimate Surfer” got a 0.4 rating and 1.3 million total viewers.

Fox was third in ratings with a 0.4 and fourth in total viewers with 1.5 million. “Lego Masters” at 8 received a 0.5 rating and 1.4 million total viewers. At 9, “Fantasy Island” had a 0.3 rating and 1.6 million total viewers.

That decline in the demo but increase in overall audience from 8 o’clock to 9 o’clock means young adults watched the Lego competition and older Americans tuned in to the reboot of the 1970s drama. Both of those make perfect sense.

CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.3 and second in total viewers with 3 million, airing all reruns.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 587,000. “DC’s Stargirl” at 8 had a 0.1 rating and 618,000 total viewers. The “Supergirl” season premiere at 9 got a 0.1 rating and 556,000 total viewers.

We do not have Tuesday’s preliminary primetime Nielsen data for Spanish-language broadcast networks Telemundo and Univision.