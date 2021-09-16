America's Got Talent - Season 16

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC

‘Big Brother’ Beats ‘AGT’ Season 16 Finale in TV Ratings

by | September 16, 2021 @ 9:23 AM

But certainly not in total viewers

“America’s Got Talent” named a champion last night, when NBC was the night’s big winner. Also on Wednesday, “MasterChef” crowned its top cook, placing Fox second in ratings (but third in terms of total viewers).

Neither of those shows topped primetime in ratings among adults 18-49, however. That podium belonged to 8 o’clock CBS competition series “Big Brother” — though “America’s Got Talent” was easily the most-watched primetime show overall. Unfortunately for CBS, everything else the network aired in primetime was pretty weak.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

