Stability AI CEO Says Most Coders in India Will Lose Jobs Within a Year or Two

Indian coders’ days are numbered, the CEO of Stability AI Emad Mostaque says. Based on his estimate, most outsourced coders in the country will be out of a job within a year or two as artificial intelligence allows for far greater work to be done by fewer people. That reality coupled with the nation lacking the protective labor laws of certain other countries means Indian coders are likely to be in a tricky situation relatively soon.

Mostaque highlighted the impact AI will have on coders Level 3 and under, citing their skill level and type of job as being key reasons why artificial intelligence is coming for them specifically. “If you’re doing a job in front of a computer, and no one ever sees you, then [AI is] massively impactful, because these models are like really talented grads,” Mostaque said, sharing his thoughts in a call with UBS analysts, as reported by CNBC.

Meanwhile, Mostaque acknowledged that countries with heavily pro-worker labor laws, like France, will not see these sorts of shakeups since the workers are legally protected from such situations. With that said, he still predicted that there will be no more traditional coders in five years’ time.

Reps for Stability AI told TheWrap they had nothing to further to add to CNBC’s report.

Stability’s CEO isn’t the only one feeling that artificial intelligence is the wave of the future and could disrupt certain sectors. Disney CEO Bob Iger is also bullish on AI and has his legal teams working overtime to figure out how they can effectively incorporate artificial intelligence into Disney’s operations.

Furthermore, the CEO of U.K. energy supplier Octopus Energy, Greg Jackson, has been incorporating AI into his company’s customer service department and it’s been doing the jobs of hundreds of employees all with better customer satisfaction rankings than the company’s human workers. While layoffs were not likely for Octopus Energy’s staff as a result of AI’s successes, that may not be the case for workers of other companies, as evidenced by Mostaque’s forecast for Indian coders.