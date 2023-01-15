Al Brown, the actor best known for playing Col. Stan Valchek on “The Wire,” passed away Friday after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 83 years old.

“I am sad to let you know that angels came for Al yesterday morning, Friday, January 13, 2023,” Al’s talent manager posted on the actor’s Facebook account Saturday. “May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends, and each of you. This page will remain as a testimony to Al’s work and love for his fans.”

Brown’s daughter, Jenny, told TMZ that the actor passed in Las Vegas due to complications with Alzheimer’s. She also shared that Brown loved his job and greatly enjoying speaking with fans who recognized him over the course of his career.

Brown is best known for his performance as the high-ranking and sometimes shady Baltimore Police Department official during the hit HBO show’s five-season run. Though Brown remained a recurring character for the entirety of the 2002–2008 crime show, his character played a larger role during Season 2 as he dealt with dock workers who got involved with the Greek mob.

In addition to “The Wire,” Brown made appearances on TV shows like “Rescue Me,” “Forensic Files,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Commander in Chief” and “The Hustler.” During his career he also had notable roles in films including “The Replacements,” “12 Monkeys,” “Lay the Favorite,” “Red Dragon” and “Liberty Heights.”

Prior to getting into the entertainment industry, Brown served two tours in Vietnam as an Air Force veteran.

Less than three months before his passing, the actor announced his retirement, assuring fans that clips of his acting could be found on YouTube.

Brown is survived by his wife and children.