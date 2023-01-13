Robbie Knievel, Son of Stunt Legend Evel Knievel, Dies at 60

Evel Knievel’s son Robbie Knievel – who was also known as Kaptain Robbie Knievel – has died at the age of 60. Kneivel’s brother has confirmed that the daredevil passed away after being in hospice following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.

Robbie took after his famous father’s stunt performing and was known for his death-defying motorcycle jumps. He racked up a total of 350 jumps over his lifetime.

He began riding motorcycles at age 7 and his father taught him how to jump a bike over various objects. Robbie was performing by the age of 8, with his first show at Madison Square Garden in New York. He would begin touring with his father at the age of 12.

In 1996, Robbie leapt over 10 limousines at the Lake Elsinore Storm Stadium in California celebrating the return of the Elsinore Grand Prix. By 2003, he was jumping over 15 Diet Pepsi trucks at the Chinook Winds Casino in Oregon. He would do likewise over 24 Coca-Cola Zero truck cabs in Ohio in 2008.

One of his most famous stunts occurred in 2009 when he leapt over the man-made volcano in front of the Mirage Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. His final jump occurred in 2011 when he jumped 150 feet over tractor trailer trucks in Coachella, California.

He is survived by his two daughters, Krysten and Karmen. He also has a granddaughter and grandson, Analise and Kane. His dad Evel – who was a massive star in the 1970s and 1980s – died of pulmonary disease in Clearwater, Florida, in 2007, aged 69.