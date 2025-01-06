Drafthouse Patrons Declare ‘Wicked’ 2024’s Best Film, Lisan al Gaib Best Meme in Audience Poll | Exclusive

The Alamo Drafthouse theater chain conducted its biggest audience poll ever to end 2024, asking theatergoers at 43 Drafthouse locations about their favorite films, moments and memes of the year. The results revealed that Drafthouse patrons couldn’t split their love for “Wicked,” “Dune: Part Two” and “Deadpool & Wolverine” as the three films effectively tied for the favorite movie of 2024, while “Wicked: For Good” – the second half of the musical adaptation – topped the list of most anticipated 2025 releases.

We asked about key moments in film in 2024, the “most terrifying” moment was Jesse Plemons’ single scene in “Civil War.” The “most WTF” moment was the graveside fight scene in “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

The favorite film meme of 2024 was Stilgar and “Lisan Al Gaib” from “Dune: Part Two,” followed closely by Jesse Plemons asking terrifying questions from “Civil War,” and Ariana Grande’s strong right in “Wicked.”

The three most-loved performances were Demi Moore in “The Substance,” Mikey Madison in “Anora,” and June Squibb in “Thelma.”

After “Wicked: For Good,” the second most anticipated film of the year was the zombie sequel “28 Years Later,” followed by Bong Joon-ho’s “Mickey 17,” James Gunn’s “Superman” and “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.”

And if respondents said they were parents, Drafthouse asked what movies they were most excited to see with their kids. “Zootopia 2” topped that list, followed by the live-action “Lilo & Stitch,” the animated “Dog Man,” the live-action “How to Train Your Dragon” and “Wicked: For Good.”

See the full results from Alamo Drafthouse’s poll below.

Favorite Films of 2024 1 WICKED 7.9% 2 DUNE: PART TWO 7.7% 3 DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE 7.4% 4 THE SUBSTANCE 4.5% 5 ANORA 3.9% 6 CHALLENGERS 3.4% 7 ALIEN: ROMULUS 2.87% 8 BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE 2.86% 9 INSIDE OUT 2 2.6% 10 FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA 2.12% 11 THE WILD ROBOT 2.1% 12 CONCLAVE 2.0% 13 TWISTERS 1.9% 14 LONGLEGS 1.8% 15 THE FALL GUY 1.72% 16 CIVIL WAR 1.67% 17 GLADIATOR II 1.48% 18 I SAW THE TV GLOW 1.46% 19 A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE 1.3% 20 HERETIC 1.2%

Alamo Drafthouse

