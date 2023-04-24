Alamo Drafthouse Ups Michael Kustermann to President

On the first day of CinemaCon as theatrical exhibitors descend upon Las Vegas for the annual event, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is kicking off the week with a promotion announcement: Chief experience officer Michael Kustermann will now serve as president of the Austin-based chain.

As president, Kustermann “will take a larger role in supporting the organization to evolve and execute the strategic vision, accelerate key initiatives and further Alamo Drafthouse’s commitment to culture and engagement with their teammates,” the company said. Kustermann will continue to report to CEO Shelli Taylor and oversee the Strategy, Marketing & Creative, Product & Digital, and Development Teams.

Under Kustermann’s leadership as chief experience officer, the company touts strides in the digital and marketing team structure and talent development, a new Silent Service ordering platform, Alamo Season Pass, Rolling Roadshow, Fantastic Fest and culinary efforts.

“With moviegoing coming back in force, Alamo Drafthouse is back in growth mode! Our plan is to bring the movies we love to movie lovers everywhere. Michael has been instrumental in rebuilding the company, and will now play a larger role in accelerating our growth. I am proud to have him as a partner in our future,” Taylor said in a statement.

“I have the great privilege of working with the best teammates in the exhibition industry who share a deep love of movies, that for me began as a child growing up in Antwerp, Belgium with a sister who opened the door to cinema. I am excited for the opportunity to further Alamo Drafthouse’s growth and mission to be the best damn cinema that ever was or will be,” Kustermann added in a statement of his own.

After emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2021, Drafthouse has opened six new theaters since the pandemic in new markets Chicago, St. Louis and Washington D.C., with more on the way — including the company’s first location in Boston.

Comp location sales recovery v. 2019 outpaced the industry every month of 2022, and have continued this trend by double digits each month of 2023 YTD. For Q1 2023 v. Q1 2019, Alamo Drafthouse is also the only top 10 theater chain to be over 100% of 2019 recovery for system-wide sales; it also programmed 1200 different films in 2022, doubling the average as Drafthouse seeks to offer moviegoers tentpoles and adult-oriented fare alike.