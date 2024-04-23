Alec Baldwin was caught on video slapping away the phone of a pro-Palestine protestor who confronted the actor in a New York City coffee shop, demanding he say “free Palestine” and accusing him of putting innocent people in jail.

At the beginning of the minute-long video, an annoyed Baldwin can be seen talking to someone on his cell phone inside the University Place location of Maman. “Can you please say ‘Free Palestine’ one time?” the protester, who’s filming, asks before changing tactics.

“Why did you kill that lady? You kill that lady and got no jail time? No jail time, Alec?” the protestor says, referring to the tragic on-set death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. “You’re putting innocent people in jail, Alec Baldwin.”

A grand jury indicted Baldwin of involuntary manslaughter in January for the accidental shooting of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Earlier this month, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

The protestor repeatedly asked Baldwin to say “free Palestine,” vowing to leave the celebrity alone if he said it. In response, Baldwin opened the door to the cafe and told her to “Get out” before asking an employee to call the police.

“F–k Israel, f–k Zionism. Please say it one time,” the protester said.

“Can you do me one quick favor?” Baldwin responded before knocking the phone out of her hands. Watch the full interaction above.

This isn’t the first time the actor has made headlines about this particular issue. In December, the actor got into a heated argument with a group of protestors during a pro-Palestine rally and was escorted away by the NYPD. According to a source close to the actor, Baldwin had no intention of going to the pro-Palestinian demonstration and was on his way to teach an acting class.

Baldwin’s attorney did not have a comment on the incident Tuesday.