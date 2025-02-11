Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Explain Why They Let Reality TV Cameras Film Them Amid ‘Rust’ Trial

“It was an opportunity for us to actually speak. It was a really safe space,” the mother of seven shares

alec-baldwin-hilaria-getty.jpg
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights' 2023 Ripple of Hope Gala on December 06, 2023 in New York City. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights)

When Alec Baldwin was found not responsible for the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust” back in July, he apparently had already welcomed reality TV cameras into his life.

Ahead of the premiere of his family’s TLC series “The Baldwins” later this month, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin explained their decision to agree to a docuseries amid a highly publicized manslaughter trial.

“It was an opportunity for us to actually speak. It was a really safe space,” Hilaria told People on Tuesday. “And I think it was also very cathartic, almost like a diary during a very unsure time of our life. That felt both terrifying and like it could get us through day by day.”

US actor Alec Baldwin participates in a pretrial hearing in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on July 8, 2024. Baldwin is facing a single charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a cinematographer. In October 2021, on the New Mexico set of his low-budget Western "Rust," a gun pointed by Baldwin discharged a live round, killing the film's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding its director.
“We did the show because it’s in place of doing a movie or a play. Now I think to myself, ‘Am I going to be away from my kids five nights out of the week until 11 o’clock at night?’” Alec added. “For me, work-related things really aren’t that critical anymore. I thought, ‘I get to spend time with my family.’”

Starting Feb. 23, fans will get a behind-the-scenes look into the couple’s hectic life with seven children — including Ilaria, María, Edu, Romeo, Leonardo, Rafael and Carmen. It is not currently clear if the actor’s eldest daughter Ireland Baldwin will partake in the docuseries.

In the teaser, Hilaria even acknowledged Hutchins’ death as a mom herself. “A son lost his mom in the most unthinkable tragedy. This is never something to forget and we’re trying to parent through it,” she said.

Alec then replied, “Honestly, from the bottom of my soul, I don’t know where I’d be if I didn’t have you and these kids.”

“The Baldwins” premieres Feb. 23 on TLC.

Alec Baldwin on "The Baldwins" (TLC)
