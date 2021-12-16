‘Alice’ With Keke Palmer and Common Acquired by Vertical Entertainment and Roadside Attractions

Vertical Entertainment and Roadside Attractions have acquired the rights to “Alice,” a drama and thriller starring Keke Palmer and Common that’s set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival next month.

Vertical and Roadside plan to release “Alice” in theaters on March 18, 2022 following its Sundance premiere.

“Alice” is written and directed by Krystin Ver Linden and is the story of a woman who is trapped in slavery on an 1800s Georgia plantation, only to escape from the plantation and discover that it’s actually 1973. The film is loosely based on true events in Georgia from the late 1960s.

The film also stars Jonny Lee Miller as the brutal plantation owner and Gaius Charles, Alicia Witt, Craig Stark and Shiquita James.

“Alice” was produced and fully financed by Steel Spring Pictures. Peter Lawson (“Spotlight,” “John Wick”) served as the producer, and the executive producers are Jose Agustin Valdes and Vickie de Varona Hsieh. Palmer and Common are also executive producers on the project, and Common produced and curated the music and songs for the film along with Karrien Riggins and Patrick Warren.

“As soon as we saw ‘Alice,’ we knew we had to take it off the market before its Sundance debut,” Vertical Entertainment partner Peter Jarowey said in a statement. “It is that rare film that is at once important, enlightening and extremely entertaining. Together, Krystin and Keke take us on an inspiring and unforgettable journey that offers a fresh perspective on a little-known and troubling part of our nation’s history.”

“We are extremely excited to be bringing Krystin Ver Linden’s brilliant feature debut ‘Alice’ to U.S. audiences,” Roadside Attractions co-presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff said in a statement. “It features an outstanding cast led by Keke Palmer’s powerful, multi-faceted performance, which confirms her remarkable abilities as a dramatic actress.”

“‘Alice’ has been such a special and emotional project from the beginning. With the prodigious talent that is Keke Palmer, standout performances from Common and Jonny Lee Miller as well as Krystin’s incredible storytelling and vision, we are delighted to have Roadside Attractions & Vertical Entertainment on board to bring ‘Alice’ to U.S. audiences nationwide. We always set out to make a theatrical picture and are excited that our film be seen on the big screen where it belongs,” Lawson said.

The deal was negotiated by Jarowey and SVP of acquisitions Tony Piantedosi on behalf of Vertical Entertainment, by Cohen and senior director of acquisitions Angel An on behalf of Roadside Attractions, and by CAA Media Finance and Verve Ventures on behalf of the filmmakers.

Deadline first reported the news.