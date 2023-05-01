FX’s ‘Alien’ TV Series Plucks ‘Don’t Worry Darling’s Sydney Chandler as Its First Star

We’re finally getting some casting news about Noah Hawley’s highly anticipated “Alien” series, which means we’re that much closer to Xenomorph o’clock. TheWrap can confirm that “Pistol” and Don’t Worry Darling’s” Sydney Chandler has been cast in the upcoming sci-fi thriller.

Not much is known about the plot of this upcoming series, and no character information has been released. Chandler is expected to play one of the leads. Prior to starring in the sci-fi drama, Chandler is best known for starring as Chrissie Hynde in FX and Danny Boyle’s biographical drama about the Sex Pistols, “Pistol.” She also starred as Violet in Olivia Wile’s psychological thriller “Don’t Worry Darling.”

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report this story.

Hawley’s “Alien” was announced way back in 2020 when it was given a straight-to-series order. Rather than a reboot of the film franchise, this new take will be an extension and reimagining that will include none of the the original characters. That means no Ellen Ripley, people. Now that the bad news is out of the way, time for some good news: this new series will be tonally similar to Ridley Scott’s 1979 “Alien” and James Cameron’s 1986 “Aliens.”

We also know that this new story will be a prequel. During the Television Critics Association’s 2022 summer tour, FX chairman John Landgraf confirmed that the series would take place before Ripley’s time on the screen. Landgraf also said the show would take place on Earth at the end of the 21st century. Hawley will serve as its showrunner, primary writer and executive producer. Filming is expected to start later this year.

“Alien” isn’t the only buzzy project up Hawley’s sleeve. The author and “Legion” showrunner has also been hard at work on Season 5 of “Fargo,” which is expected to premiere sometime in 2023. Set in 2019, this installment of the award-winning anthology will be the most recent chapter to date. “Fargo” Season 5 will star Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, Richa Moorjani and Dave Foley.

Directed by Ridley Scott and written by Dan O’Bannon, “Alien” has been called one of the greatest and most influential science fiction and horror movies of all time. It follows Warrant Officer Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), part of the crew of the space vessel “Nostromo.” When this team comes across a mysterious spaceship on an uncharted planetoid, they have to fight tooth and nail to save themselves from an aggressive extraterrestrial force. Reviews at the time were mixed, but the movie became a box office success. To date nine movies have spawned from this original movie, including two currently untitled films.