Andrew Haigh’s “All of Us Strangers” led nominations Monday for the 15th Dorian Film Awards, as voted on by the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, with nine nominations, including Film of the Year, LGBTQ Film of the Year, Director of the Year, co-lead Andrew Scott and supporting actress Claire Foy.

The group’s more than 500 entertainment critics and journalists also handed out nods to “Barbie,” which scored seven nominations; followed by Todd Haynes’ “May December” with six; and Celine Song’s “Past Lives” with five, including Director of the Year.

While the Oscars overlooked “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig this year, she’s very much in the running at this awards show, as is Song, Haynes, and Haigh.

“Bottoms” star Ayo Edebiri, who just collected her first Emmy for “The Bear,” is nominated in two categories: “We’re Wilde About You!” Rising Star Award and Wilde Artist Award, given to “a truly groundbreaking force in entertainment.”

Five films contend in the new category of LGBTQ Non-English Language Film of the Year French film “Anatomy of a Fall,” Germany’s “Afire,” Japan’s “Monster,”and Mexico’s “Rotting in the Sun,” as well as “Cassandro,” a US film with mostly Spanish dialogue.

GALECA also hands out an award for Unsung Film of the Year, with nominations going to films that were snubbed by the Oscars, including Ava DuVernay’s “Origin,” A.V. Rockwell’s “A Thousand and One,” and “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret,” which also received a nod for supporting player Rachel McAdams.

The winner of the group’s Timeless Star career achievement honor will be named along with the other winners on Monday, Feb. 26. Previous recipients include , Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and John Waters.

The Dorian Awards will also recognize Genre Film of the Year, celebrating sci-fi, horror and fantasy movies, for the first time.

GALECA: THE SOCIETY OF LGBTQ ENTERTAINMENT CRITICS

15TH DORIAN FILM AWARDS LIST OF NOMINEES

Film of the Year

All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

May December (Netflix)

Past Lives (A24)

Poor Things (Searchlight)

LGBTQ Film of the Year

All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)

Bottoms (MGM)

Passages (MUBI, SBS)

Rustin (Netflix)

Saltburn (Amazon MGM)

Director of the Year

Greta Gerwig, Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)

Todd Haynes, May December (Netflix)

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer (Universal)

Celine Song, Past Lives (A24)

Screenplay of the Year

Original or adapted

Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig, Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Samy Burch, May December (Netflix)

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)

Arthur Harari, Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall (NEON)

Celine Song, Past Lives (A24)

LGBTQ Screenplay of the Year

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)

Arthur Harari, Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall (NEON)

Dustin Lance Black, Julian Breece, Rustin (Netflix)

Arlette Langmann, Ira Sachs, Mauricio Zacharias, Passages (MUBI)

Emma Seligman, Rachel Sennott, Bottoms (MGM)

Non-English Language Film of the Year

Anatomy of a Fall (NEON)

The Boy and the Heron (GKIDS, Toho)

Godzilla Minus One (Toho)

Past Lives (A24)

The Zone of Interest (A24)

LGBTQ Non-English Language Film of the Year

Afire (Janus Films, Sideshow)

Anatomy of a Fall (NEON)

Cassandro (Amazon MGM)

Monster (Well Go USA, Gaga, Toho)

Rotting in the Sun (MUBI)

Unsung Film of the Year

Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret (Lionsgate)

Monica (IFC)

Origin (NEON)

Theater Camp (Searchlight)

A Thousand and One (Focus Features)

Film Performance of the Year

Colman Domingo, Rustin (Netflix)

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers (Focus Features)

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple, Paramount)

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall (NEON)

Greta Lee, Past Lives (A24)

Trace Lysette, Monica (IFC)

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer (Universal)

Natalie Portman, May December (Netflix)

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)

Emma Stone, Poor Things (Searchlight)

Supporting Film Performance of the Year

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple (Warner Bros.)

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer (Universal)

Jodie Foster, NYAD (Netflix)

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)

Ryan Gosling, Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Rachel McAdams, Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret (Lionsgate)

Charles Melton, May December (Netflix)

Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)

Rosamind Pike, Saltburn (Amazon MGM)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers (Focus Features)

Documentary of the Year

American Symphony (Netflix)

Beyond Utopia (Roadside Attractions, Fathom Events)

Kokomo City (Magnolia)

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

20 Days in Mariupol (PBS Distribution)

LGBTQ Documentary of the Year

Every Body (Focus Features)

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project (HBO, Confluential Films)

Kokomo City (Magnolia)

Little Richard: I Am Everything (Magnolia)

Orlando, My Political Biography (Janus Film, Sideshow)

Animated Film of the Year

The Boy and the Heron (GKIDS, Toho)

Elemental (Disney)

Nimona (Netflix, Annapurna)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (SONY)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Paramount)

Genre Film of the Year

All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)

Godzilla Minus One (Toho)

M3GAN (Universal)

Poor Things (Searchlight)

Talk To Me (A24)

Film Music of the Year

Barbie — Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, et al. (Warner Bros.)

The Boy and the Heron — Joe Hisaishi (GKIDS, Toho)

The Color Purple — Stephen Bray, Allee Willis, Brenda Russell, Kris Bowers, et al. (Warner Bros.)

Oppenheimer — Ludwig Göransson (Universal)

The Zone of Interest — Mica Levi (A24)

Visually Striking Film of the Year

Asteroid City (Focus Features)

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Oppenheimer (Universal)

Poor Things (Searchlight)

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (SONY)

Campiest Flick

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Bottoms (MGM)

Dicks: The Musical (A24)

M3GAN (Universal)

Saltburn (Amazon MGM)

“We’re Wilde About You!” Rising Star Award

Ayo Edebiri

Lily Gladstone

Jacob Elordi

Charles Melton

Dominic Sessa

Wilde Artist Award

Quinta Brunson

Ayo Edebiri

Greta Gerwig

Lily Gladstone

Todd Haynes

GALECA LGBTQIA+ Film Trailblazer Award

Colman Domingo

Jodie Foster

Andrew Haigh

Todd Haynes

Andrew Scott

Winners will be named on Monday, Feb. 26.