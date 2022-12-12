‘All That Breathes,’ ‘Descendant,’ ‘Nothing Compares’ Receive Documentary Nominations from Producers Guild

“All That Breathes,” “Descendant,” “Fire of Love,” “Navalny,” “Nothing Compares,” “Retrograde” and “The Territory” have been nominated by the Producers Guild of America in the Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures category, the PGA announced on Monday.

The winner will be announced at the 34th annual Producers Guild of America Awards ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

In the 16 years that the PGA has been honoring nonfiction films, less than a third of the guild’s nominees have gone on to receive Oscar nominations. The PGA winner has also won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature seven times, including the last two years with “Summer of Soul” and “My Octopus Teacher.”

This year’s nominees include several of the most honored nonfiction films of 2022, including “All That Breathes” and “Fire of Love,” which won multiple IDA Documentary Awards on Saturday. “Nothing Compares,” Showtime’s film about Sinead O’Connor, is the most unexpected entry in a year that also contained high-profile music docs about David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, Louis Armstrong and Tanya Tucker.

Nominations in the Producers Guild’s sports, children’s and short-form television categories will be announced on Friday, Dec. 16. Nominees for theatrical features and television series and movies will be revealed on Thursday, Jan. 12.