‘All The Light We Cannot See’ Is Only Streaming Original to Land in Nielsen’s Top 10

Netflix’s “All the Light We Cannot See” was the only original title in Nielsen’s top 10 streaming list for November, with the drama series ranking in the tenth spot with 2.14 billion minutes viewed.

Leading the list were “Bluey” with 3.78 billion minutes viewed, “Grey’s Anatomy” with 3.7 billion minutes viewed, and “Suits” with 3.29 billion minutes viewed. Rounding out the top five were “Friends” and “NCIS,” with 3.04 billion and 2.91 billion minutes viewed, respectively.

The remainder of the top 10 included “Gilmore Girls” with 2.52 billion minutes viewed, “Cocomelon” with 2.46 billion minutes viewed, “Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse” with 2.44 billion minutes viewed and “Six Feet Under” with 2.33 billion minutes viewed.

The latest figures come from Nielsen’s monthly viewing report, The Gauge, which recorded a 5.7% month-over-month increase in total TV usage in November — the highest since January. While TV usage was up nearly 3% during the first three weeks of the month, viewing during the fourth week — fueled by big rivalries in college football and an expanded array of NFL games — jumped 14.4% over October levels.

Broadcast viewing accounted for 24.9% of TV usage, tying the 2023 high set in January, and was the only category to gain share in November (+0.3 pts). Viewing averaged lifts of 3.2% over first 3 weeks of the month.

It marked the fourth consecutive month of month-over-month growth, climbing 7% largely propelled by the week of Thanksgiving, when usage jumped 18.4%. While overall broadcast usage decreased 5.3% on an annual basis, viewership of broadcast sports climbed 2.8% compared to 2022.

Meanwhile, cable viewing hit a category low of 28.3% share of total TV usage in November, a year over year decrease of 13% and loss of 3.5 share points.

Movie viewership was up 26% from October to account for 19% of cable viewing, making it the highest-viewed cable genre in November. Feature film viewership even surpassed the category’s typical frontrunner — cable news — which accounted for 18.4% of cable viewing for the month. Movie viewership notwithstanding, cable gave up 1.2 share points in November as news and sports viewing slipped 0.6% and 16%, respectively.

Streaming accounted for 36.1% of total TV usage, climbing over 4% from October. However, the lift was smaller than that for total TV usage and the category lost o.5 share points.

Similar to broadcast, streaming in the first 3 weeks was up by 2.3% compared to October, but jumped to over 10% during the holiday week.

The Gauge for November 2023 (Nielsen)

Peacock was the biggest gainer among streaming platforms with a 23% increase in usage and a platform high share of 1.3% of TV. Tubo also hit a platform high share at 1.4% of TV, following an 8.3% increase in usage. Netflix also gained 0.2 share points as a result of an increase in usage of 8.6% to finish the month at 7.4% of TV usage. YouTube also saw usage gains, though its share fell slightly to 9% of TV usage.