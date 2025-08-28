Here Are All the Songs in ‘My Life With the Walter Boys’ Season 2

The sophomore season features tracks from Billie Eilish, Gracie Abrams, Paramore and Fall Out Boy

As Jackie heads back to the rodeo for “My Life With the Walter Boys” Season 2, she not only learns more about the brothers who changed her life but also uncovers new territory within herself.

This season the love triangle still persists, but Jackie, Alex and Cole are all different people just one summer later. Alex has turned rancher; Cole has his nose in the books; and Jackie is running for Student Council president.

The Netflix coming-of-age series has a cult following among its Gen Z fanbase, and its soundtrack reflects that. Season 2 features hits like Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather” and Gracie Abrams’ “Let It Happen.” The school dance includes a host of songs from Maisie Peters to Paramore. Other artists featured in the series include Shania Twain, Pussycat Dolls, The Cure, Fall Out Boy, Sam Smith and Jelly Roll.

All ten episodes of the teenage romance drama series are streaming now on Netflix. Keep reading for the full list of songs included in the second season of “My Life With the Walter Boys.”

Episode 1: “Start Fresh”

  • “Spurs” – Madeline Edwards 
  • “Birds Of A Feather” – Billie Eilish 
  • “Apple Juice” – Teddy Swims 
  • “Pick Up Your Shoes” – Dee Holt 
  • “Let It Happen” – Gracie Abrams 

Episode 2: “My Life Without the Walter Boys”

  • “Rich Hope” – Shake This Joint Around 
  • “Best I Can” – The Amber Day 
  • “When I Grow Up” – Pussycat Dolls 
  • “No Hesitation” – Moira & Claire 
  • “Giddy Up!” – Shania Twain 

Episode 3: “Girls Just Wanna Have Fundraisers”

  • “Setback” – Young Friend 
  • “When We Were Kids” – Young Friend 
  • “Slip Away” – Perfume Genius, sung by Nathan 
  • “In Between Days” – The Cure 
  • “Connection” – Elastica 
  • “On the Floor” – Perfume Genius 
  • “Numb” – Roet 

Episode 4: “No-look Pass”

  • “Who The Hell Am I” – Nobro 
  • “Never Give Up” – Tors 
  • “Dreaming” – The Darcys 
  • “Trouble” – Sam Outlaw 
  • “Obsessed (feat. Ashley Sienna)” – Sophie Powers 
  • “Somethin’ Bout You” – Nice Horse 
  • “Right Place Wrong Time” – Thomas Thomas Band 
  • “Everybody Stripped” – Daysormay 

Episode 5: “A Night to Remember”

  • “Too Close To The Heart” – Dear Rouge 
  • “Ice Cream” – Les Filles et Christopher 
  • “Adore You” – Maisie Peters 
  • “Fish On Your Line (sunset session)” – Elijah Woods 
  • “Night in Paris” – Mike Demero feat. Aloe Blacc 
  • “Lovesick” – Kelland and Sara Diamond 
  • “Visualise” – Foley 
  • “One I Wanna Be With” – Trella 
  • “Only Exception” – Paramore 
  • “Nothing Lasts” – Jesse MacCormack 

Episode 6: “After the Dance”

  • “Wait On” – Hayley Williams 
  • “Fall Into You” – Daniel Seavey 

Episode 7: “Saddle Up”

  • “Stubborn Heart” – Wild Rivers 
  • “Nobody Like You” – Dee Holt 
  • “Good Life” – Nice Horse 
  • “Someone To You” – Riun Garner 

Episode 8: “Gear Shifts”

  • “If That’s Love” – Cold Fame 
  • “I’ll Be Right Here” – Emily Rowed 

Episode 9: “Allhallowtide”

  • “Phantom Heart” – Leathers 
  • “Dream” – Bishop Briggs 

Episode 10: “Showdowns and Sparkles”

  • “Upside Down” – Holy Moly & The Crackers 
  • “My Songs Knows What You Did In The Dark” – Fall Out Boy
  • “Fake It ‘Till You Make It” – Featurette 
  • “I’m Not Okay” – Jelly Roll 
  • “Best Thing” – Haley Blais 
  • “Hope Floats” – Jesse and the Dandelions 
  • “Fire On Fire” – Sam Smith 
