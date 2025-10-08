NBCUniversal Vet Allison Rawlings to Lead FX Publicity and Communications

Disney Entertainment has hired former NBCUniversal communications executive Allison Rawlings as FX’s new head of publicity starting in November. She will succeed John Solberg, who will exit the role in January after 28 years.

In her new role, Rawlings will guide the strategic direction and vision of the network’s publicity, communications and creative services, including talent relations, awards, events and photo publicity. Her oversight will include all consumer publicity campaigns for FX original series streamed exclusively on Hulu and Disney+ and telecast on FX and FXX cable channels.

“FX has long been synonymous with exceptional entertainment,” Rawlings said in a statement. “After years of admiring them from afar, it’s a privilege and a thrill to be joining this incredible team.”

She will report to FX chairman John Landgraf and work closely with Disney Entertainment Television and Direct-to-Consumer communications executive vice president Naomi Bulochnikov.

“FX’s communications strategy has always been founded on a passionate support for the artists who make our brand their home, as well as an unwavering commitment to respect for the journalists who cover our industry,” Landgraf added. “With Allison at the helm of our publicity and communications team, we gain an admired leader whose experience, creativity and passion will continue and amplify FX’s work — and the integrity with which we pursue it.”

Rawlings joins FX following nearly a decade at NBCUniversal, where she most recently served as executive vice president of Communications for the television and streaming division.

In that role, she led a team driving communications strategy across NBC, Peacock and six cable networks and advising senior leaders through an era of significant transformation in the television industry. Her team played a pivotal role in repositioning Peacock leading up to and during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Before that, Rawlings led public relations for DreamWorks Animation, where she built the company’s first integrated communications function and guided publicity for Academy Award-nominated films as well as the launch of DreamWorks Animation Television in 2013.

Prior to Dreamworks, she served as the longtime head of communications for the Geffen Playhouse, worked on brand strategy for Center Theatre Group, publicity for the Hollywood Bowl, and contributed to the historic opening of Frank Gehry’s Walt Disney Concert Hall as part of the LA Philharmonic press team.