‘All’s Fair’ Ending Explained: Who Got Arrested?

Note: This story contains spoilers from “All’s Fair” Episodes 8 and 9.

“All’s Fair” wrapped up its headline-driving first season with outlandish betrayals and more than a few cliffhangers.

The two-episode finale revolved around the chaotic roller coaster of Allura’s (Kim Kardashian) firm considering adding longtime nemesis Carrington Lane (Sarah Paulson) as a partner, as the ladies dealt with the looming threat of a murder investigation and Liberty’s (Naomi Watts) upcoming nuptials. The twisty episodes ended with one of the lawyers feeling betrayed by her partners and arrested for a murder she might not have committed.

The finale is far from the end of the road for Allura and her posse though, as the Hulu drama series already snagged a Season 2 renewal following strong viewership for its three-episode launch. Filming for the new season is expected to begin in spring 2026.

Look below for the biggest moments from the “All’s Fair” finale:

A new partner

After the season’s many highs and lows, Allura and her partners decided that the firm has grown enough to recruit a new partner. Their first choice was Dina (Glenn Close), who after losing her husband found herself with more time to work.

But Dina declined the offer, opting to continue in her role of “filling in the gaps” when needed while keeping the freedom to travel and enjoy the fruits of her decades of hard work. Soon after the ladies vote to make Dina a name partner, but only in an advisory capacity.

In her place, Dina suggested that the lawyers consider bringing Carrington in. Despite their shared hatred for each other, Dina said the partnership could help heal the long-gestating feud and be an untapped source of legal brilliance for the firm.

Can these women really put their differences aside to work together? Dina seemed to think so.

Sarah Paulson’s Kim Kardashian impression explained

Paulson’s impression of Kardashian on “All’s Fair” was the source of much speculation since the show first teased it in promos. The reasons behind the updo in the show is even more unbelievable.

Carrington had been flirting with crossing a major boundary with one of her clients this season, and Episode 8 delivered on that sin in spades. After being dared to act on her desires for Chase Munroe (Matthew Noszka), Carrington convinced Allura’s ex — and her former client — to sleep with her in her office while role playing as boss vs. secretary.

Both had some degree of guilt from the encounter, but their situationship kept going after Allura rejected Chase’s latest attempt to get back together. After a nurse and fireman role play hookup turned awkward, when Chase called Carrington by Allura’s name, Carr enlisted Hollywood’s finest stylist to transform her into Allura herself.

the stylist team deserves an emmy for making sarah look just like kim 😭 pic.twitter.com/cFrXVfCfWF — ash (@paulson4ever) October 8, 2025

“Call it an homage to mediocrity,” she told Carrington and the other lawyers when she showed up to potentially partner with them at the firm.

When Allura confronted her for constantly throwing her new relationship with Chase in her face, Carrington said she knew Allura only truly cares about the success of the firm, meaning she’ll prioritize having a talented, cutthroat lawyer by her side over being disrespected any day.

Carrington’s “final revenge”

After Chase broke the affair with Carrington off in Episode 8, Carrington set off her plan for “final revenge” — which seemingly involves murdering Allura and her colleagues, as she confessed to her therapist at the start of Episode 9.

She started by recruiting Liberty to her side with a thoughtful Princess Diana-themed wedding gift and bridesmaids dress advice. The advice lead to a tiff between the longtime friends, when Allura, Emerald (Niecy Nash-Betts) and Dina were less than pleased with Liberty’s choice for their dresses.

The disagreement left Liberty finding Solace in Carrington, but also opened Dina’s eyes to the seemingly evil lawyer’s intentions. At a 1-on-1 lunch, Dina confronted Carr for her actions and “deep and terrifying sociopathy.” Her latest moves made Dina realize that she never felt love for Carrington, only pity, and she promised to campaign furiously to make sure she didn’t win the vote to join the firm.

But Carrington used that confrontation and some manipulated texts to convince Allura that Dina’s mind was in decline. The other partners found the evidence compelling and came together to confront Dina. As a finishing blow, Carrington brought in her old mentor’s maid Esperanza (Adlih Alvarado) to show how Dina had choked her in a moment of grief — which Dina fervently denied. Carrington also showed what seemed to be Dina’s handwriting amending her will to give most of her fortune to Esperanza, which she claimed was when she first began to doubt her mental state.

Dina admitted to losing time in some moments following her husband’s death, but denied changing her will and bemoaned her friends for trusting Carrington over her. But the conversation was interrupted by an even bigger bomb before meaningful resolution.

O-T Fagbenle and Naomi Watts in “All’s Fair.” (Disney/Ser Baffo)

Liberty’s wedding debacle

Liberty’s pre-wedding bliss did not last long. Emerald learned that Reggie (O-T Fagbenle) had been hiding some serious debt problems from his bride-to-be. Though he tried to get her to sign a prenup to keep her out of the line of fire of his risky business endeavor, Liberty decided to end the engagement after learning this major red flag.

But Reggie refused to take the ring back, and pledged that she’d always be in his life. For now, the couple agreed to a long separation to reassess their future.

Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close and Niecy Nash-Betts in “All’s Fair.” (Disney/Ser Baffo)

Arrested for murder

At the start of the two-episode event, Det. Connie Morrow (Tamara Taylor) interrogated Emerald and Liberty about evidence pointing toward one of the women in the firm in the murder of Lloyd Walton (Lyriq Bent), the man responsible for drugging and abusing Emerald earlier in the season.

Dina interrupted the conversation by telling the detective her lack of evidence infringed upon the rights of her clients, so she had to go away until she had enough evidence to put one of them behind bars.

In the final moments of Episode 9, Morrow followed through on that promise. As the ladies confronted Dina about Carrington’s accusations against her, the detective barged in and arrested Dina for the murder — seemingly a twist of Carrington’s doing, as she quietly crossed out Dina’s name from her book, marking the end of her revenge plot. For now — she’s still planning to kill them all after all.

With that, “All’s Fair” wrapped up its first season with a law firm divided and Carrington inching closer toward joining the ranks, with a steadfast mission to bring the whole thing down with her. And Dina, the women’s biggest protector, may go down for Lloyd’s murder.

It’ll be quite a while before “All’s Fair” returns with answers to these questions and even crazier divorce cases. But we’ll have many memes from Season 1 to tide us over until then.

“All’s Fair” is now streaming on Hulu. The show has been renewed for Season 2.