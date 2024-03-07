Hulu has ordered a new limited series chronicling Amanda Knox’s wrongful imprisonment, the streamer announced Thursday.

Margaret Qualley is set to star as Knox in the show, which is based on the true story of her wrongful conviction for the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher and Knox’s 16-year odyssey to set herself free, according to the official logline. The series, which is currently untitled, is set to consist of eight hourlong episodes.

Created by “This Is Us” producer KJ Steinberg, the series is executive produced by Steinberg, Qualley and Monica Lewinsky. Warren Littlefield, Lisa Harrison, Ann Johnson and Graham Littlefield also executive produce for the Littlefield Company, while Amanda Knox and Chris Robinson EP for Knox Robinson Productions. The series is produced by 20th Television in association with the Littlefield Company.

Knox was convicted for the 2007 murder of Kercher, with whom Knox shared an apartment in Italy as exchange students, and spent four years in an Italian prison before she was acquitted.

Knox has shared her perspective on the case, and her efforts to clear her name in her memoir, “Waiting to be Heard.” Her story was the subject of 2016 Netflix documentary “Amanda Knox,” as well as the Lifetime movie, “Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy.”

Lewinsky initially teased her involvement in the project in October 2023 while promoting a PSA campaign on self-bullying on “Today.”

“I wish it were announced already, but I’m executive producing a limited series that’s on another young woman who found her life decimated and ripped apart on the world stage, but she somehow managed to survive,” Lewinsky said of the project at the time. “I think it’s going to be really powerful.”

The new series extends the Littlefield Company’s collaborations with the streamer after producing FX and Hulu series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Fargo,” “Dopesick” and “The Old Man.”

Qualley is represented by CAA, Sloane Offer Weber & Dern and Relevant.