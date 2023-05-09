Theater Owners Group Taps Video Game Industry Veteran Amanda Martin as Chief of Staff

The National Association of Theatre Owners has named Amanda Matin as their first chief of staff. Martin will report directly to president and CEO Michael O’Leary while working across all NATO organizations, including the Cinema Foundation and CinemaCon, in this newly created position.

“Amanda brings operational expertise, good judgment and a collaborative spirit to NATO,” O’Leary said. “She will work with me and the entire team to enhance our collective work serving our members all across the nation.”

Martin joins NATO from the Entertainment Software Association, a trade association that represents the video game industry. During that tenure, which lasted for three years, she held a series of increasingly senior positions at the prior company, including most recently being associate director for government affairs. Martin had previously worked, from November 2017 to June 2020, in the district office of Congressman Eric Swalwell.

O’Leary further stated that “Having worked with Amanda for three years, I know she will have an immediate and positive impact. We are excited to have her join the NATO family.”

Martin will be based in Washington D.C., but will work regularly work in Los Angeles. She is a California native, and a graduate of California State University, Fullerton.