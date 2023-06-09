James Marsden stars — oof — in "Jury Duty."

‘Jury Duty’ Is a Rare Original Hit on Ad-Supported Streaming | Charts

by | June 9, 2023 @ 5:37 PM

FAST channels like Amazon Freevee have mostly relied on licensed shows, but that could be changing

The recent breakout success of Amazon Freevee’s mockumentary “Jury Duty” has shown how FAST services are branching out from the standard licensed fare with popular original content.

For a long time, these services flew under the radar, mainly building their catalogs from older seasons of shows that might not be must-watch hits. But having the buzziest content was never part of their business model. The main draw for audiences has been the fact that they are free. 

