Amazon Names Albert Cheng VP of Prime Video, US

Amazon has promoted Albert Cheng from COO and co-head of Television at Amazon Studios, to the newly created role of vice president of Prime Video, US.

Prime Video & Amazon Studios senior vice president Mike Hopkins SVP, Prime Video & Amazon Studios announced the news in an email sent to staffers.

“Albert will become the single-threaded leader overseeing our Prime Video business in the United States, with responsibility for the P&L and revenue growth, and for driving and improving performance. He will continue his leadership of US and Global tentpole programming strategy and consumer insights,” Hopkins wrote.

Cheng will also oversee Prime Video brand strategy, brand social, influencer marketing, marketing operations, media and audience insights, and will be responsible for customer acquisition, retention, and engagement with Prime Video’s entertainment hub across SVOD, AVOD, and Marketplace.

Hopkins added, “You will be hearing more soon on how Albert is going to organize his team and how the Studios COO role and Studios content marketing organization will be structured. This is a critical role, requiring the ability to think big and to deliver operational results. I can’t think of anyone better than Albert to take it on. Please join me in congratulating him on his new role.”

Last October, Cheng, who had been co-head of television with Vernon Sanders for three years, was appointed to the COO role by Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke.

At the time, Salke wrote in a staff memo, “Albert’s exceptional creative insights and business skills have played a huge part in getting us to where we are today.”