Amber Heard Denies ‘Feces’ Incident Was a Prank, Blames the Dog: ‘I Don’t Think That’s Funny’

Amber Heard suggested Monday that the now-infamous “feces” prank described by ex-husband Johnny Depp was the fault of the couple’s incontinent dog – disgustedly dismissing the notion that she was somehow responsible.

“First of all, I don’t think that’s funny,” Heard testified Monday, returning to the stand after a weeklong break. “I was not also in a pranking mood. My life was falling apart.”

Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft asked the “Aquaman” actress about the now widely-ridiculed rumor that she had pooped on Depp’s side of their bed as a prank. She told the court that their dog “Boo” had been struggling with bowel-control issues ever since, as a puppy, he ingested a bag of “Johnny’s weed.”

Asked whether the placement of Boo’s doo was a prank by herself or one of her friends, Heard winced.

“That’s not something a bunch of 30-year-olds would think is funny,” she said.

A bunch of comedians did, however; the topic was fodder for countless jokes, monologues and segments, including “Saturday Night Live,” which weighed in two weeks after the tongue-wagging testimony.

Heard later testified about a meeting Johnny requested much later, after the two had been separated for a month, and just days after his mother died. She said he was intoxicated but “peaceful,” and their conversation was going well – until he brought up the poop incident, ranting incoherently about scientists and DNA tests, she said.

He thought one of Heard’s friends might be responsible; she promptly phoned that person and put them on speakerphone – at which point she said he began “screaming” obscenities and insults at them.

“I thought it was just a delusion he was having,” she said. “I’ll hopefully quell this by calling my friend to prove this didn’t happen, we could move on and keep talking about our issues. Our marriage was over, we’d been apart for a month and his mom had just passed. And he’s talking about … feces.”

Heard said Depp lost it when the friend told Amber: “You’re not safe. Get out of the house,” which Depp overheard.

She said at that point he grabbed the phone and was “really screaming this time … every imaginable horrible name you can say to any LGBTQIA person,” before throwing the phone and hitting her in the face.

Earlier in the day, Heard’s legal team showed video of Depp in a rage that the actress secretly recorded, showing Depp smashing cabinets, throwing a glass or bottle and drinking red wine in the morning.

Depp says he’s never once hit Heard, or any woman; he is suing his ex-wife for $50 million, claiming her Washington Post op-ed defamed him by suggesting she was a victim of domestic abuse. Heard has counter-sued for $100 million.

This story is developing …

Josh Dickey contributed to this report.