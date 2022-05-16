Amber Heard said Monday she put on a brave face and attended a series of red carpet events, despite having a swollen face and other injuries after fights with Johnny Depp.

Heard ended her direct testimony and faced cross-examination Monday afternoon from Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez, who asserted the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor hasn’t looked at his ex-wife during the entire trial because “he promised you would never see his eyes again.” Heard said she didn’t recall that statement.

Vasquez dove directly into abuse allegations made by the actress. The jury was shown a picture of the “Aquaman” actress with a bruise on her arm from March 2013. Vasquez quoted Heard’s earlier testimony in the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom and asked her if she had sought medical treatment. “Despite hitting you several times that you lost count with rings on his fingers?” the attorney asked. Heard said she did not seek medical treatment.

Pictures of Heard at “The Lone Ranger” premiere in Russia were shown to jurors. Heard alleged that Depp “whacked” her in the face and made her nose bleed but there were no visible signs of abuse in photos. The court was also shown pictures from the All-Star Comedy Tribute to Don Rickles, the couple attended. Heard alleged Depp hit her so hard the night before after attending the Met Gala that she thought her nose was broken. In the picture Heard had no visible injuries but she said, “You should see what it looked like under the makeup.” She added that she used ice to reduce the swelling.

Two other pictures were shown of Depp and Heard at the Tokyo premiere for “Mortdecai.” Heard alleged Depp knelt on her back and she was concerned her backless dress would show bruises. Heard agreed there were no injuries visible in the pictures but said again, she was wearing make-up.

Heard told the court she didn’t seek medical attention after a violent fight in Australia where she alleged, she suffered cuts on her arm and feet from broken glass, a bruised jaw from getting “clocked” by Depp. She also testified that she was bleeding from her vagina after she claimed Depp raped her with a liquor bottle. Heard said there were no pictures or medical records because she didn’t want anyone to know what happened.

The actress went on to say she suffered a broken nose, busted lip, two black eyes, bruises on her face and her scalp was bleeding from a chunk of hair being ripped out during a fight with Depp on Dec. 15, 2015. Video was shown to the court of Heard appearing on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” the following evening with no visible injuries.

Heard said she never saw a dentist, oral surgeon, or had medical records reflecting reconstructive work as a result of injuries sustained by Depp. “I never required reconstructive work so there would be no records,” she stated.

Vasquez pressed her about her pledge to donate her $7 million divorce settlement she received from Depp to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and the ACLU. Heard admitted she received the full amount of the settlement and intends to eventually fulfill her pledge. An attorney for the ACLU testified earlier in the trial that Heard hasn’t made a payment since 2019. Heard said her ex-boyfriend Elon Musk made $500,000 dollar donations to both charities in her “honor,” but they “don’t count” toward her $3.5 million pledge.

Vasquez asserted Heard had Musk make the two large donations so she could keep a portion of the divorce settlement to which Heard responded, “You’re very wrong about that.”

Earlier in the day, Heard testified that she and Depp agreed to write a joint statement regarding their divorce. Heard said the main outcome she wanted was her “safety” and to move on with her life. “I wanted the truth. I wanted him to clear my name,” Heard said.

Regarding the couple’s separation agreement, Heard said she wanted Depp to acknowledge “I hadn’t made a single false claim. That my allegations were not false.”

Heard said the divorce was never about money and she only asked for it because her attorney’s told her she had to, “I never made a false claim and I didn’t do it for financial gain,” Heard said. She told the court she was being called a “gold-digger” and a “liar.”

Heard pledged $7 million of her divorce settlement to charity. The actress chose to donate to Los Angeles Children’s hospital because she’d been a volunteer there for years. She said she also chose to donate to the American Civil Liberties Union because she was a “supporter.”

Heard stopped making payments to the charities before fulfilling her pledges and told the court it’s because Depp keeps suing her. “I still fully intend to honor all of my pledges. I would love for him to stop suing me so I can.”

Depp has said he never struck his ex-wife and that she made up the abuse claims.

He is suing Heard for $50 million claiming she libeled him in a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post. Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim for defamation for Depp’s attorney calling her a “liar.”

Heard said the op-ed isn’t about Depp. “The only one who thought it was about Johnny is Johnny. It’s about me. It’s about me. It’s about what happened to me after Johnny. It’s about what happened after I escaped my marriage. It’s about me and my life and what I endured once I moved on,” she said.

Statements from Depp’s former attorney Adam Waldman calling Heard’s allegation of sexual violence “hoax facts” were read to the court. Heard said she hadn’t spoken about the alleged sexual abuse in her marriage. “Adam Waldman was the one who put that out in the world,” said Heard.

The actress said before Waldman’s statements, she was working hard on television series “The Stand.” She was an ambassador for several non-profits, was waiting on a schedule for “Aquaman 2,” and had a global campaign as a spokesperson for L’Oreal.

Heard said after Waldman’s statements, L’Oreal suspended her appearances, her offer for the “The Stand” was canceled, and communication about “Aquaman 2” stopped.

Heard said she was paid $1 million plus bonuses for her role in “Aquaman.” She said her fee for “Aquaman 2” was originally $2 million. Heard still filmed the sequel, “I fought really hard to stay in the movie.” She said the final script was “a very paired down version of that role” and action scenes starring her character were removed, “they just removed a bunch out.”

The only role Heard said she’s had since Waldman’s comments was the upcoming film “Into The Fire,” for which she said she was paid $65,000.

Heard said she never wanted details about her personal life to be made public in a trial. “It’s torture,” she said. “Intimate, embarrassing, deeply humiliating and personal things that I’ve survived are used against me every day.”

Anita Bennett contributed to this report.