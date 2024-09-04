AMC Networks, Charter Renew Multi-Year Distribution Deal

Charter Communications and AMC Networks have struck an early renewal of their multi-year distribution agreement that will allow the pay TV giant to carry its linear networks and ad-supported AMC+ at no extra cost for Spectrum TV Select customers. Additionally, Charter will make AMC+ available to millions of Internet-only customers for purchase.

The new pact will provide Spectrum TV Select Plus customers more than $40 per month in retail value for streaming apps and Spectrum TV Select/Select Signature customers over $30 per month in retail value.

Content available to Spectrum video customers will include “The Walking Dead Universe,” the “Anne Rice Immortal Universe,” “Dark Winds” and “Gangs of London,” as well as BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and WeTV. AMC+ will offer same-day access to all original AMC series and full access to Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited.

The agreement with AMC Networks comes after Charter struck similar pacts with Disney last year, TelevisaUnivision in January and Paramount Global in May, which would offer Spectrum TV Select customers access to ad-supported Disney+, ESPN+, ad-supported ViX and Paramount+ Essential and BET+ Essential.

“This agreement with AMC Networks supports our goal of enhancing the value and variety of premium entertainment content available to our customers,” Charter’s executive vice president of programming acquisition Tom Montemagno said in a statement. “We appreciate AMC Networks’ partnership in reaching a distribution agreement that benefits our mutual customers and helps transform the video industry.”

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.