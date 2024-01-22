TelevisaUnivision, Charter Communications Renew Carriage Deal

TelevisaUnivision and Charter Communications have reached a new multiyear carriage agreement that will give Spectrum customers access to a new ad-supported version of the Spanish-language network’s ViX streaming service.

Ad-supported ViX, which will launch later this year at no extra charge to Spectrum TV Select or Mi Plan Latino package customers, will offer exclusive original series, novelas, comedies, movies, thousands of live exclusive soccer matches and tens of thousands of hours of library content with a “moderate advertising load.”

In addition, TelevisaUnivision’s U.S. Channels will be included as a launch partner in a new low-cost Spanish-language internet-delivered video package that Spectrum will launch in the coming months. Spectrum provides customers with access to TelevisaUnivision’s networks, including Univision, UniMás, Galavisión, TL Novelas, TUDN, FOROtv, Bandamax, De Película, De Película Clásico, Telehit and Telehit Música.

“We’re pleased to enter into an innovative deal with Charter that underscores a shared commitment to the growing Hispanic market and prioritizes their needs and interests, ensuring TelevisaUnivision’s leading content remains available to viewers for years to come,” TelevisaUnivsion’s global distribution and streaming partnerships executive vice president Mike Angus said in a statement.

The agreement with Charter comes after the cable giant struck a first-of-its-kind carriage agreement with Disney in September.

Earlier this month, ad-supported Disney+ Basic launched with Spectrum TV Select packages for no extra charge. Charter also plans to begin including complimentary access to ESPN+ in its Spectrum TV Select Plus video package in the coming months.

“We appreciate TelevisaUnivision’s willingness to fully support our new distribution framework, which is good for customers and a significant step forward for the video ecosystem,” Charter executive vice president of programming acquisition Tom Montemagno added. “This furthers our goal of providing value to customers by including streaming apps with Spectrum services.”