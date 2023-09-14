AMC Networks Promotes Georgia Juvelis to Chief Communications Officer

AMC Networks has named Georgia Juvelis as its new chief communications officer.

Juvelis, who has spent more than two decades in media and entertainment and 15 years at AMC Networks, most recently served as the company’s executive vice president of corporate communications, overseeing corporate media relations, communications related to financial reporting and business transactions, corporate marketing and government affairs.

In her new role, she will add publicity, talent relations and awards to her purview.

Prior to AMC, she held communications roles Gemstar-TV Guide and Discovery Communications, and previously served on The WICT Network’s board of directors.

Juvelis, who serves on the company’s senior leadership team, will continue to report to AMC Networks CEO Kristin Dolan.

“Georgia has proved to be a talented communicator and strategist throughout her tenure and a trusted advisor to me during a period of dynamic change and reinvention happening here at AMC Networks and across our industry,” Dolan said in a statement. “I’m pleased to see her step into this new role, bringing her leadership strengths and deep knowledge of our business to oversee a communications team that is helping frame our collective efforts and drive our business.”