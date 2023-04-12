AMC Networks Elevates Kim Granito to Head of Marketing, Replacing Len Fogge

AMC Networks has promoted longtime marketing executive Kim Granito to run the department as the company’s new head of marketing. She will follow in the footsteps of current president of marketing, Len Fogge, who’s set to retire in May.

In this new role, Granito, who’s currently EVP of integrated marketing and AMCN Content Room, will continue to oversee integrated marketing, creative, production and events, and the digital and franchise studio for the Content Room. Her expanded oversight will include marketing and brand strategy, including media and performance marketing, creative, digital and social for the company’s U.S. portfolio of entertainment brands.

“AMC Networks’ collection of distinct brands, premium originals and massive fandoms have endless potential,” Granito said in a statement. “I look forward to leveraging the full marketing spectrum to unlock our portfolio’s unique value proposition for both our audiences and partners.”

Announcing his retirement Wednesday, Fogge was named president of marketing at AMC Networks in May 2022.

“I joined the company during an exciting and pivotal moment leading up to the launch of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches,” Fogge said in a statement. “I’m proud of the strong team and the work we did to successfully debut this new universe along with campaigns for AMC’s Dark Winds and the finale seasons of Better Call Saul and The Walking Dead. This has been a wonderful final chapter of my career.”

Granito, who joined AMC Networks in 2011, is a media and entertainment industry leader with

more than 25 years’ experience across consumer and integrated marketing, production and

events, and digital media and social. In her current role, Granito built and led a consolidated

integrated marketing team and launched AMC Networks’ award-winning in-house branded

entertainment and creative studio, Content Room, and its franchise and digital studio giving

advertisers full access to AMCN’s premium content through award-winning creative executions.

She previously spent seven years at the company’s IFC network, where she built integrated

marketing, digital media and consumer social groups when the network went ad supported,

and worked across consumer and integrated marketing to create campaigns for hit series

including IFC’s “Portlandia” and “Documentary Now!” Prior to that, she held several consumer marketing, promotions and strategic marketing roles at Viacom and NBCUniversal.

Granito will report to AMC Networks CEO Kristin Dolan and will continue to be based in New York.

“Kim is a seasoned creative leader with a proven ability to drive ad sales partnerships, develop

innovative marketing opportunities and launch brands and campaigns that drive audience

engagement and grow revenue,” Dolan said in a statement. “As we continue to leverage the full value of AMC Networks’ award-winning brand portfolio, excellent content and expanding distribution

footprint, we look forward to Kim bringing her creative and operational expertise to elevating

our brands and forging stronger connections with audiences.”