WWE’s Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin to Host ‘American Gladiators’ Reboot at Prime Video

Prime Video’s reboot of “American Gladiators” has found its host in WWE superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Amazon announced ahead of its upfront presentation on Monday.

“American Gladiators” first premiered in 1989 and quickly grew to become the No. 1 most-watched sports entertainment show in the world. This new take will feature an all-star cast of gladiators competing in a combination of new events and classics. Expect challenges from the original series like Gauntlet, Hang Tough and The Eliminator to make an appearance.

Plus, the contestants for the upcoming series will range from professional bodybuilders and former D1 athletes to CrossFit champions and fitness trainers from around the world, while some WWE athletes will be featured as gladiators themselves.

“We’re excited to officially welcome WWE Superstar Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin to the ‘American Gladiators’ Family. He’s the perfect host for the new era of this iconic franchise,” MGM Alternative, Evolution Media and Big Fish Entertainment general manager Barry Poznick said in a statement. “The U.S. reboot, combined with our epic success in the U.K., our Live Nation Tour and the launch of our 24/7 Gladiators FAST channel, this isn’t just a comeback, it’s a cultural revival. Fans, old and new, are going to love this evolution in sports entertainment.”

This new iteration from executive producers John Ferraro and Daniel Calin follows the revival of the British version of “Gladiators,” which premiered on BBC in 2024. The competition show became the No. 1 new entertainment series in the country in the past seven years.

Mizanin is best known for his time in the WWE, in addition to his reality TV work on “The Real World: Back to New York,” “Miz & Mrs.” and “Dancing With the Stars.” He is also a two-time Grand Slam Champion.

This news also continues Prime Video’s investment in the reality and competition space after the first season of “Beast Games” from YouTuber MrBeast became the most-watched reality series in the history of the streamer.

Meanwhile, seasons of the original series are currently available to stream on the newly launched “American Gladiators” FAST Channel on Prime Video FAST.